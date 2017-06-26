SNES Classic will fix your nostalgia blues this September

Most people will tell you that the original Nintendo Entertainment System revitalized the video game industry after it fell apart in 1983. It can be argued, though, that Nintendo didn't really hit its stride until the second iteration of the console. Outside Japan, the successor was called the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES for short), and the N-team has a miniaturized reissue ready to hit stores this September.

Just like the NES Classic, the SNES Classic is a miniaturized version of the original console, albeit one that accepts full-sized controllers. Two of those controllers are included with the machine, as well as 21 original SNES games. The full list of titles pre-loaded on the system is up at the SNES Classic's micro-site, and it includes some real classics from first- and third-party developers. Big franchises like Mario, Zelda, and Metroid are all present, of course, but you'll also find Super Street Fighter II Turbo, Super Castlevania IV, Mega Man X, and Final Fantasy III (better known these days as Final Fantasy VI).

The system also apparently includes Star Fox 2, a game that was never actually released despite being completed. A mostly-finished leaked version has been floating around the web in ROM format for the better part of 20 years, but the game was cancelled in a very late stage of development due to the impending release of competing next-gen systems, as well as Nintendo's own "Project 64." This will be the first new official SNES game release since Frogger in 1998.

If you're keen to pick up an SNES Classic, keep on the ball. It's likely to be a limited production run, and if this release experiences anything like the NES Classic's short life, the system may quickly be hard to find. Nintendo says it will go for $80 when it releases on September 29. There's a U.S. edition (picture above), and a European version identical to its American sibling apart from its looks.