Nokia 6 comes to the US with a taste of vanilla Android

American gerbils with a taste for vanilla Android will soon have a new option on their menus. The aluminum-bodied Nokia 6 smartphone is set to hit the shelves of Amazon's enormous distribution centers early next month.

HMD Global manufactures the Nokia 6 around a somewhat long-in-the-tooth Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC, 3 GB of LPDDR3 memory, and 32 GB of onboard flash storage. For those not keeping track at home, the Snapdragon 430 has eight 1.2 GHz ARM Cortex A53 cores and an Adreno 505 graphics processor. A microSD card accepts cards as large as 128 GB.

The screen is a 5.5" IPS unit with a Gorilla Glass outermost layer and a 1920x1080 resolution, that should provide a blend of adequate sharpness (403 PPI) and reasonable power draw. The rear-facing camera is a 16-MP snapper with phase detection autofocus and a dual-tone flash. The selfie shooter camera is an 8-MP job.

The Nokia 6's biggest attraction might be its stock Android software environment. The phone will run Google's Android 7.0 (Nougat) and ought to offer an uncluttered software experience at a price point not served by Google's own higher-end Pixel phones. There's currently no word on the software update policy for these handsets, though.

The Nokia 6 only connects to GSM networks and doesn't include any form of CDMA support, so Verizon and Sprint customers must look elsewhere. The phone only has full 4G LTE support on T-Mobile's network, too. The asking price for the Nokia 6 is a mere $229, and it'll arrive in "early July." The handset will be offered initially in matte black and silver, and there will be blue and copper finishes coming before the end of summer.