Aorus X299 mobos arrive at stores with an Xperience Pack in tow

In just a couple short months, Intel's X299 high-end desktop platform changed from being the industry's worst-kept secret to a tangible, shipping product. The selection of X299 motherboards has been a little limited, though, and many options are only available for pre-order. That changes today, since Gigabyte's Aorus X299 Gaming series is now available and ready to ship. Even better, the company's put together a goodie-bag for those who choose to ascend to the HEDT stratosphere.

Our previous coverage has all the details on these X299 motherboards. Briefly, Gigabyte currently has three options in this series. The lineup starts with the Aorus X299 Gaming 3, which might be the most affordable of the bunch but is still loaded with premium features like two M.2 slots, eight hybrid fan headers, and a large, sturdy backplate. Purchasers who step up to the Aorus X299 Gaming 7 will find a dual-Ethernet setup and improved audio output. Finally, the top-of-the-line Aorus X299 Gaming 9 pulls out all the stops, especially in the RGB LED department.

To sweeten the deal, Gigabyte has put together an "Xperience Pack" for those that get one of these X299 motherboards. This little welcome kit includes a pair of Sennheiser CX300 II in-ear headphones, a one-year subscription to Xsplit Gamecaster, LED strips, a mouse pad, and an Aorus hoodie. That's not a bad haul. Additionally, buyers in certain European countries can also get €80 worth of Steam wallet codes if they pick up an Aorus Gaming motherboard this summer.

Folks interested in these motherboards can find the Aorus X299 Gaming 3 over at the 'Egg for $280. The Aorus X299 Gaming 7 costs $400, and the premium Aorus X299 Gaming 9 will set purchasers back $500.