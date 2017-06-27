Gigabyte GA-AB350N-Gaming WIFI mobo stuffs Ryzen into Mini-ITX

Gamers looking to pack eight cores and 16 threads into a Mini-ITX chassis will soon have another option thanks to Gigabyte's GA-AB350N-Gaming WIFI AM4 motherboard. The mighty mite supports AMD's Ryzen CPUs and seventh-generation APUs, and should equally work with the upcoming Raven Ridge APUs packing IGPs based on the company's Zen architecture. The board has a pair of DIMM slots for memory and a single steel-reinforced PCIe x16 slot. This offering joins Biostar's X370GTN as the only Ryzen Mini-ITX mobos we're aware of so far.

The AB350N-Gaming WIFI is based on AMD's B350 chipset. The choice of the midrange chipset makes a lot of sense, given that the key difference between B350 and X370 is SLI support, something that's usually impossible in Mini-ITX machines thanks to the form factor's physical limitations. The two DIMM slots support regular or ECC DDR4 memory at speeds up to 3200 MT/s and with total capacity up to 32 GB.

The onboard Gigabit Ethernet port is powered by a Realtek chip, as is the eight-channel audio output. As its name suggests, the board also packs integrated 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity, both by way of Intel silicon.

In 2017, the word "gaming" in a product name is practically synonymous with RGB LED illumination, and the AB350N-Gaming Wi-Fi doesn't disappoint on this front. The board has two light zones and RGB LEDs on the back side. Two RGBW pin headers atop the board can be configured with Gigabyte's Aura software, too.

As for connecting things more grown-up than blinkenlights, the board has two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, four onboard USB 3.0 jacks, and two USB 2.0 connectors to go along with DisplayPort and HDMI video outputs. SATA or NVMe storage can be to the board's single M.2 slot. Plain SATA drives can be connected to the four ports.

Gigabyte didn't provide pricing or availability information for the GA-AB350N-Gaming WIFI. Biostar's X370GTN Mini-ITX AM4 motherboard rings in at $110 and the rest of Gigabyte's B350 lineup is between $85 and $110, so we would expect the price for this model to be equally reasonable.