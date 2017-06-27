Thermaltake glasses up its Suppressor and Core cases

If you've been eyeing a Thermaltake chassis and wishing it had a tempered glass window, you might be in luck. The Core V71, Core V51, and Suppressor F51 cases are all getting "TG edition" releases that—you guessed it—come with a tempered glass side panel. Thermaltake calls the Core V71 a "full tower" while the Core V51 and Suppressor F51 are "mid-towers," but all three cases support full-sized ATX motherboards and power supplies.

All three of the new variations add support for vertical mounting of dual-slot graphics cards using an optional riser cable. Besides that change—and the glass window, obviously—these cases are pretty nearly identical to their original versions. That means that there's no shroud over the PSU to hide its messy wiring, an unusual choice for a case with a tempered glass window. The Suppressor F51 seems to support the original version's "Power Cover" accessory, though the shroud isn't included in the box.

Any of the new cases will take up to nine 120-mm fans: three in the top, three in the front, one in the rear, and two in the bottom. You can alternatively use a pair of 140-mm fans in the front and top, plus one in the rear. The two Core-series cases will even accept a pair of 200-mm fans in the front and top, while the Suppressor only has room for one above and two in the front.

Thermaltake has been all-in on liquid-cooling lately, so water-inclined builders will find exactly what they expect here. All three cases can accept radiators up to 420 mm in length in the top and front. The Core V71 and V51 will let you stick a 240-mm radiator in the bottom, too, while the Suppressor V51 only has room for a 140-mm or 120-mm unit.

As far as storage goes, there's some variation between the models. The Core V51 can accept a pair of 5.25" drives in the front, and five 3.5" or 2.5" drives in its modular drive bays. The Suppressor F51 adds another 3.5" or 2.5" drive for a total of six, plus two more 2.5" hardpoints if the Power Cover is installed. Finally the Core V71, being a full tower case, can accept up to eight 3.5" or 2.5" drives along with its pair of 5.25" bays. All three cases use modular and tool-less drive bays that can be removed in favor of exotic cooling hardware if necessary.

Thermaltake didn't tell us how much the new TG Edition cases cost or when they'll be available beyond a vague "soon," so keep an eye on your favorite e-tail shop if you've a mind to grab one.