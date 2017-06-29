Camera Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate — 11:38 AM on June 29, 2017

PC hardware and computing

  1. Intel SSD 545S Series 512GB review @ PC Perspective
  2. Western Digital My Passport SSD mini-review @ AnandTech
  3. ECS Z270H4-I Mini-ITX motherboard review @ Tom's Hardware
  4. Toshiba XG5 NVMe SSD review – 3D BiCS 64-layer flash shines @ The SS Review
  5. Overclocking the Core i9-7900X @ TechSpot
  6. Adesso AKB-636UB typewriter keyboard review @ TechPowerUp
  7. Intel SSD 545s 512GB SATA SSD review—64-layer TLC NAND @ Legit Reviews
  8. QNAP TS-453B (8GB) 4-Bay NAS review @ KitGuru
  9. Review: Acer Aspire VX 15 laptop @ Hexus
  10. be quiet! Pure Power 10 600W power supply review @ HardOCP
  11. Gigabyte X299 Aorus Gaming 3 motherboard review @ Guru3D
  12. Toshiba XG5 NVMe SSD review @ HotHardware

Games and VR

  1. Longsword Tabletop Tactics is part game, part tabletop platform @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  2. John Romero's Doom II floppy disks sell for over $3,000 @ ArsTechnica
  3. Steam review bombing is working, and Chinese players are a powerful new voice @ PC Gamer
  4. Mario Paint lovers rejoice, Hyperkin is making a new SNES mouse @ Nintendo Life (mercifully, it's optical)

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. Laser as bright as a billion Suns alters fundamental physics of light and matter @ New Atlas
  2. Vegan mayonnaise company starts growing its own meat in labs @ Slashdot
  3. MIT origami algorithm creates any 3D shape with minimal seams @ New Atlas
  4. Fly across the water on a 3D-printed electric hydrofoil @ Hack A Day (so uh, yeah, can one of you bring one of these to the TR BBQ?)

Tech news and culture

  1. Why is Jeff Bezos building rocket engines in Alabama? He's playing to win @ ArsTechnica
  2. Boaty McBoatface conquers the Antarctic depths @ New Atlas (I'm calling this one 'culture')
  3. Hacker behind massive ransomware outbreak can't get emails from victims who paid @ Slashdot (pretty much the definition of 'oversight'—or is it?)

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs

  1. HMS Windows XP: Britain's newest warship running Swiss Cheese OS @ The Register
  2. Watch: how to make crispy grilled cheese in a microwave @ eater.com (a susceptor, neat!)
  3. WTF is cheese tea? Here's why you should drive to Mesa to try it yourself @ phoenixnewtimes.com (yes, I'm going to keep posting stories about cheese tea, at least until I can try it for myself. These are the consequences of having a Google news 'cheese' alert. You're welcome)
