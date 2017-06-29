Camera Day Shortbread
by Colton Westrate
— 11:38 AM on June 29, 2017
PC hardware and computing
- Intel SSD 545S Series 512GB review @ PC Perspective
- Western Digital My Passport SSD mini-review @ AnandTech
- ECS Z270H4-I Mini-ITX motherboard review @ Tom's Hardware
- Toshiba XG5 NVMe SSD review – 3D BiCS 64-layer flash shines @ The SS Review
- Overclocking the Core i9-7900X @ TechSpot
- Adesso AKB-636UB typewriter keyboard review @ TechPowerUp
- Intel SSD 545s 512GB SATA SSD review—64-layer TLC NAND @ Legit Reviews
- QNAP TS-453B (8GB) 4-Bay NAS review @ KitGuru
- Review: Acer Aspire VX 15 laptop @ Hexus
- be quiet! Pure Power 10 600W power supply review @ HardOCP
- Gigabyte X299 Aorus Gaming 3 motherboard review @ Guru3D
- Toshiba XG5 NVMe SSD review @ HotHardware
Games and VR
- Longsword Tabletop Tactics is part game, part tabletop platform @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- John Romero's Doom II floppy disks sell for over $3,000 @ ArsTechnica
- Steam review bombing is working, and Chinese players are a powerful new voice @ PC Gamer
- Mario Paint lovers rejoice, Hyperkin is making a new SNES mouse @ Nintendo Life (mercifully, it's optical)
Science, hacks, makers and gadgets
- Laser as bright as a billion Suns alters fundamental physics of light and matter @ New Atlas
- Vegan mayonnaise company starts growing its own meat in labs @ Slashdot
- MIT origami algorithm creates any 3D shape with minimal seams @ New Atlas
- Fly across the water on a 3D-printed electric hydrofoil @ Hack A Day (so uh, yeah, can one of you bring one of these to the TR BBQ?)
Tech news and culture
- Why is Jeff Bezos building rocket engines in Alabama? He's playing to win @ ArsTechnica
- Boaty McBoatface conquers the Antarctic depths @ New Atlas (I'm calling this one 'culture')
- Hacker behind massive ransomware outbreak can't get emails from victims who paid @ Slashdot (pretty much the definition of 'oversight'—or is it?)
Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs
- HMS Windows XP: Britain's newest warship running Swiss Cheese OS @ The Register
- Watch: how to make crispy grilled cheese in a microwave @ eater.com (a susceptor, neat!)
- WTF is cheese tea? Here's why you should drive to Mesa to try it yourself @ phoenixnewtimes.com (yes, I'm going to keep posting stories about cheese tea, at least until I can try it for myself. These are the consequences of having a Google news 'cheese' alert. You're welcome)