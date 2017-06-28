Microsoft resurrects EMET to improve Windows 10 security

After the well-publicized WannaCry ransomware attack this spring, there's been some pressure on Microsoft to improve the security features of Windows 10. The company says that its customers have been asking for an integrated, comprehensive security tool that provides analysis and protection over and above what's currently baked into the operating system. To make that happen, Microsoft is reintroducing an old friend: the Enhanced Mitigation Experience Toolkit (EMET).

EMET will be reborn as the Windows Defender Exploit Guard, and it'll be one part of a suite of tools that Microsoft is calling the Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP). Exploit Guard will use insights from Microsoft's cloud-based analytics to implement rules and policies in order to mitigate the dangers of newly-discovered vulnerabilities. Windows Defender ATP will also provide tools for isolating infected machines from the rest of the network and easily implementing application control.

Microsoft's blog post on the subject doesn't make it entirely clear which bits of the whole security suite will be available to vanilla-desktop Windows 10. Some of the tools discussed here won't be available to regular Windows users, seeing they're oriented towards network-wide management and aimed at enterprise and government clients. A second blog post details Microsoft's plans to "extend Windows Defender ATP to also cover the Windows Server platform, starting with Windows Server 2012 R2 and 2016 releases." The Fall Creators Update will likely bring some extra protection for the rest of us, though.