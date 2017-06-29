Micron lets all memories of Lexar fade away

The memory card shelf at your local electronics shop is going to have a few empty hooks soon. Longtime media storage brand Lexar is being discontinued by parent company Micron.

Micron says it's discontinuing the brand to focus on "increasing opportunities in higher-value markets and channels." The company's looking into selling off the brand in whole or in part if there's interest, though the media storage market is a busy one, populated with the likes of Sandisk and Kingston.

In addition to making memory cards, Lexar also produced flash drives and memory card readers. Micron says it will continue to support existing products through the transition, so anyone who's just stocked up on Lexar memory products probably doesn't have much to worry about.