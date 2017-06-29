MSI hatches the Clutch GM60 and GM70 dragon-themed mice

MSI has hatched the Clutch GM60 and Clutch GM70 to add to its brood of dragon-branded gaming mice. Both rodents have swappable top covers and side grips on top of de rigeur RGB LED illumination. The main button switches are made by Omron and the scroll wheels come from ALPS. Both models have a total of eight input buttons. The hybrid wired-wireless Clutch GM70 mouse adds a pairing button and a power switch for the wireless mode.

The GM60 is a wired mouse built around a Avago PMW3330 optical sensor, whose sensitivity can be adjusted from 1000 to 10,800 DPI in 100-DPI increments. MSI says the GM60 has a polling rate of 3000 Hz (a figure that works out to a response time of 0.33 ms) in contrast to the usual 1000 Hz. The similar GM70 has a more sensitive Avago PMW3360 optical sensor that can be adjusted all the way up to 18,000 DPI. The mouse's polling rate is 3000 Hz in wired mode, or 1000 Hz when the wires go away. The included 6.6' (2 m) USB cable can be locked in at the bottom to prevent accidental disconnections in the middle of heated gaming matches.

The new rodents' secondary top cover and two pair of interchangeable side grips are covered in what MSI calls a "dragon-scale" grip pattern. The add-on parts all attach with magnets for convenience, and a draw-string carrying pouch is provided for the unused pieces. The onboard RGB LED illumination is controlled by MSI's Mystic Light software, and the MSI Gaming Center utility can be used to set up macros and button assignments. Both mice are 4.9" long, 2.6" wide, and 1.5" tall. The GM60 weighs 4.1 oz (or 115 g), but the batteries in the GM70 bulk it up a little to 4.6 oz (129 g).

MSI didn't provide any pricing information, but the company did say to expect the Clutch GM60 and Clutch GM70 to hit store shelves in July.