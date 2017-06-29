If you're fond of the looks of that My Passport SSD but not so keen on its per-gigabyte pricing, then check out WD's latest: the revised My Passport Ultra external hard drives. These drives borrow their styling from the My Passport SSDs, then combine it with USB 3.0 interfaces and 2.5" hard drives up to 4 TB in capacity.
Besides handling general storage functionality, the drives include WD's backup software that can not only deal with local data, but can also take care of backing up stuff from Dropbox, Google Drive, Facebook, and Instagram. The drives support AES-256 hardware encryption, too. Unlike the My Passport SSDs, these drives use the old-school Micro-USB 3.0 connector instead of a USB Type-C port.
WD warranties the new My Passport Ultra drives for up to 3 years. They're available for pre-order at Newegg at fairly aggressive prices. You can choose from either white-and-gold or black-and-gray finishes. Drives in either style will run you $130 for 4 TB, $120 for 3 TB, $90 for 2 TB, or just $70 for a 1-TB spinner.
|WD My Passport Ultra drives stow up to 4 TB in a classy shell
|So they're part of a fire sale?
|+41