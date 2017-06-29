GeForce 384.76 drivers are ready for Lawbreakers worldwide

A graphics card driver development team's work is never done. Nvidia's software department has just released the latest GeForce Game Ready 384.76 drivers in time for the Lawbreakers "Rise Up" beta. The other highlight of the release is support for Spider-Man: Homecoming VR. The fast-paced Lawbreakers is an FPS with an emphasis on omni-directional movement. It's also the first release from Cliff Blezinski and Arjun Brussee's Boss Key Productions game development studio.

The 384.76 drives include a new debug option in the Nvidia Control Panel's Help menu that removes all overclocking performance and power settings. The driver development team also saw fit to add an SLI profile for the FIFA 17 soccer game. The driver also includes fixes for game-specific bugs of varying magnitude for a number of titles including Command & Conquer: Tiberium Alliances, Prey, Firefall, Doom, and No Man's Sky. Problems in 3D Vision, Gamestream, and the Windows Store video app have also been corrected.

Some known bugs remain uncorrected, including crashes in VR Funhouse when hot-plugging VR headsets, troubles with installing the driver over an existing installation, and Error code 43 popping up in Device Manager when an HDMI display is connected. Some game-specific problems remain unfixed in Civilization VI, NieR: Automata, Tom Clancy's The Division Survival DLC, For Honor, Gears of War 4, and Battlefront.

Gerbils with compatible Nvidia graphics cards can head right over to the GeForce drivers page to download the 384.76 update appropriate for their operating system. Cautious types can read the release notes.