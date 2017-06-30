Deals of the week: cheap motherboards, portable storage, and more

Greetings, gerbils! The 4th of July is close, and I bet more than a few of you are already setting up fireworks cannons in your backyards. For me, it's just another day... that happens to be a day off. So, thanks for that! A lot of stores are running their 4th-of-July promotions, and Newegg and Best Buy are predictably among them. You want to buy some hardware to celebrate, right? Here's what we found for you.

X299 mobos and Core X CPU are nice for those with a severe hunger for many CPU cores, but the Z270 platform is much more apropos for us mortals. Thinking along those lines, we have two excellent motherboards for a fresh build. The first is the Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming K7 , an offering that could be described as "includes everything, a kitchen sink, and an apartment block." This mobo has Type-A and Type-C USB 3.1 ports, M.2 and U.2 connectors, a dual-Ethernet setup with both Intel and Killer controllers, and multi-zone RGB LED lighting. It can be yours for only $169.99 from Newegg, and there's a $20 mail-in rebate on tap, too.



For something even more affordable, how about the Gigabyte GA-Z170X-Gaming 7 ? This board has two M.2 sockets, metal-reinforced PCIe sockets, and a USB 3.1 Type-C connector with Thunderbolt support. Newegg's asking price for this model is a mere $109.99 if you use promo code EMCSRGCK4.



There's nothing like a fast and pretty matched set of high-speed DIMMs. Few fit that bill like the G.Skill Trident Z 16 GB set of two 8 GB DIMMs clocket at 3200 MT/s. The sticks need little introduction, and can be obtained from Newegg for a very reasonable $129.99.



On today's hard drive deals front, we have two portable units. The first and biggest one is the Seagate Backup Plus 5 TB external drive . This 2.5" spinner is bus-powered and comes with Seagate's Dashboard software, letting users easily back up their data. Grab one of these for $129.99 at Newegg with promo code EMCSRGCK3.



If you don't need all those terabytes and want a lower price, look no further than the Western Digital My Passport 4 TB drive . Like the Seagate offering above, this model comes with included backup software. There'a also hardware encryption on tap. Grab one of these in yellow for $119.99 at Newegg with the promo code EMCRGCK25.



You've been eyeing those RGB LED-lit keyboards with fancy switches. Don't lie, we know you have. We can keep this between us. Just so long as you grab the Logitech G410 Atlas Spectrum tenkeyless keyboard . This board uses Logitech's Romer-G switches, packs a set of media controls, and can be obtained for the low, low price of $59.95 at Newegg with promo code EMCRGCK29.



Been sitting on the VR fence, waiting for a good deal to pop up? Well, come down then. Best Buy has is running a promotion offering a $150 gift card with the purchase of a $598.98 set of the Oculus Rift and its Touch controllers. Of course, we know you'll be gifting the card to yourself. We know you better than you do yourself.

There's a chance you're looking for something we haven't covered. If that's the case, you can help The Tech Report by using the following referral links when you're out shopping: not only do we have a partnership with Newegg, but we also work with Best Buy, Adorama, Rakuten, Walmart, and Sam's Club. For more specific needs, you can also shop with our links at the Microsoft Store and Das Keyboard's shop.