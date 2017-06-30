Aorus GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Waterforce Xtreme Edition goes to sea

Top-of-the-mountain graphics cards with factory-issue waterblocks ready for integration into open-loop cooling systems are awesome. The Gigabyte Aorus GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Waterforce WB Xtreme Edition 11G that we covered a couple weeks ago is an amazing piece of hardware, but not everyone has the stomach or patience to deal with the custom tubing and all the other minor and major headaches involved in building a custom loop. Buyers looking for liquid-cooled performance without the implicit headaches have another option in Gigabyte's just-announced Aorus GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Waterforce Xtreme Edition 11G.

This card isn't marked as "WB" since it strips off the G1/4-fitting-equipped block present in its predecessor, and replaces it with an AIO cooler—the star of the show here. The cooler It uses a copper waterblock covering the GPU core and the memory modules, connected via a heatpipe to an aluminum heatsink that covers the hottest part of the card—the 12+2-phase voltage regulation circuitry. The integrated coolant pump directs hot fluid through flexible braided fluoronated ethylene propylene (FEP) tubing to a 120-mm radiator with an attached double-ball-bearing fan.

As for pixel-pushing power, the card's GPU cycles at 1607 MHz base and 1721 MHz boost clocks in its gaming mode, or 1632 MHz base and 1746 MHz boost in the OC mode. For reference, a standard-spec GeForce GTX 1080 Ti runs at a base clock of 1480 MHz and a boost clock of 1582 MHz. We should note that the reported clock speeds should be taken as indications only, since Pascal's power-handling mojo will push them higher more often than not. The Aorus card runs its 11 GB of GDDR5X memory on a 352-bit bus at 11,232 MT/s in gaming mode and 11,448 MT/s in OC mode. For drinking electron juice, the card sports a pair of eight-pin PCIe power connectors.

The phrase "Gigabyte Aorus" contains the letters R, G, and B. Like most of the sub-brand's products, the Waterforce 1080 Ti includes a plethora of RGB LEDs controllable through the company's RGB Fusion software.

The card sports a whopping six display outputs, including three DisplayPorts, a dual-link DVI-D connector, and two HDMI ports on the I/O plate, plus another HDMI port ont he front of the board. Like all Pascal cards, only four display outputs can be used at once. When the card is in VR mode, the front-facing HDMI port is active, and the DVI-D port goes out. The user can connect displays (including VR headsets) to their choice between three DisplayPorts and three HDMI connectors. Should the user choose to use a DVI-D monitor, the internal HDMI connector and one of the rear HDMI ports are disabled. In this scenario, users can then attach displays to a total of four connections between three DisplayPorts, one HDMI, and the DVI-D jack.

Gigabyte backs the card with a standard three-year warranty and adds on another year of coverage for registering for Aorus Care. The company didn't provide pricing information, but a Twitter post suggests the Aorus GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Waterforce Xtreme Edition 11G will start shipping on July 7.