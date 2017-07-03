The day before Sidewalk Egg Frying Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate — 12:30 PM on July 3, 2017


Their shell-shocked eggspressions cracked me up. I'm glad you guys can take a yolk.

PC hardware and computing

  1. The Radeon Vega Frontier Edition 16GB Air Cooled review @ PC Perspective
  2. LaCie 5big & 8big Rack Thunderbolt 2 review @ Tom's Hardware
  3. Gigabyte Aorus GTX 1070 Gaming Box review @ TechSpot
  4. Cooler Master MasterKeys L PBT review @ TechPowerUp
  5. Intel Core i9-7900X 'Skylake-X' 10C20T CPU in-depth analysis @ KitGuru
  6. Reviews—Corsair HX1200 Platinum 1200W @ JonnyGuru
  7. Best Ethereum mining GPUs - a benchmark and optimization guide @ HotHardware
  8. Review: Crucial Ballistix Elite DDR4-3200 (BLE2C16G4D32AEEA) @ Hexus
  9. AMD Ryzen 7 AGESA 1006 performance and DDR4 memory check @ Guru3D
  10. The Enermax Revolution SFX 650W PSU review: compact & capable @ AnandTech

Games and VR

  1. StarCraft Remastered launching on August 14th @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  2. The best games of 2017 (so far!) @ Quarter To Three
  3. G2A will require key sellers to provide name and address @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  4. OSVR Hacker Developer Kit 2 review @ Tom's Hardware

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. Hacking on Mars in The Martian @ Hack A Day
  2. Graphene makes mini moisture-controlled robots in a flash @ New Atlas
  3. An electric fence for snails and slugs @ Hack A Day
  4. Russian team plans to unfurl the brightest "star" in the night sky @ New Atlas (I can see the orbital advertisements already)

Tech news and culture

  1. Fidget spinner gigantor @ Hack A Day (like it or not, this is culture now)
  2. Artificially intelligent painters invent new styles of art @ Slashdot (who really made the art, the "AI" or the researchers?)

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs

  1. f.lashes LED eyelashes turn your face into a rave party @ New Atlas (totally not creepy at all)
  2. Get ready for Kyrie Irving's mac and cheese-inspired Nikes @ solecollector.com (love that domain name)
Tip: You can use the A/Z keys to walk threads.
View options