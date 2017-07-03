The day before Sidewalk Egg Frying Day Shortbread
by Colton Westrate
— 12:30 PM on July 3, 2017
Their shell-shocked eggspressions cracked me up. I'm glad you guys can take a yolk.
PC hardware and computing
- The Radeon Vega Frontier Edition 16GB Air Cooled review @ PC Perspective
- LaCie 5big & 8big Rack Thunderbolt 2 review @ Tom's Hardware
- Gigabyte Aorus GTX 1070 Gaming Box review @ TechSpot
- Cooler Master MasterKeys L PBT review @ TechPowerUp
- Intel Core i9-7900X 'Skylake-X' 10C20T CPU in-depth analysis @ KitGuru
- Reviews—Corsair HX1200 Platinum 1200W @ JonnyGuru
- Best Ethereum mining GPUs - a benchmark and optimization guide @ HotHardware
- Review: Crucial Ballistix Elite DDR4-3200 (BLE2C16G4D32AEEA) @ Hexus
- AMD Ryzen 7 AGESA 1006 performance and DDR4 memory check @ Guru3D
- The Enermax Revolution SFX 650W PSU review: compact & capable @ AnandTech
Games and VR
- StarCraft Remastered launching on August 14th @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- The best games of 2017 (so far!) @ Quarter To Three
- G2A will require key sellers to provide name and address @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- OSVR Hacker Developer Kit 2 review @ Tom's Hardware
Science, hacks, makers and gadgets
- Hacking on Mars in The Martian @ Hack A Day
- Graphene makes mini moisture-controlled robots in a flash @ New Atlas
- An electric fence for snails and slugs @ Hack A Day
- Russian team plans to unfurl the brightest "star" in the night sky @ New Atlas (I can see the orbital advertisements already)
Tech news and culture
- Fidget spinner gigantor @ Hack A Day (like it or not, this is culture now)
- Artificially intelligent painters invent new styles of art @ Slashdot (who really made the art, the "AI" or the researchers?)
Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs
- f.lashes LED eyelashes turn your face into a rave party @ New Atlas (totally not creepy at all)
- Get ready for Kyrie Irving's mac and cheese-inspired Nikes @ solecollector.com (love that domain name)