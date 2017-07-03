Asus BE27AQLB 27" monitor reports for work

High refresh rates, VRR, and backlight strobing are technologies that can go a long way toward improve a gaming experience. Meanwhile, good color reproduction and support for wide color gamuts are critical for photo editing, video production, and other types of content creation. Many developers and office workers don't need any of those particular frills, but they do need high-resolution displays tuned to minimize eye strain. Asus' BE27AQLB business monitor is a 27" display designed for these and other folks that need good image quality without a headache at the end of the day.

The BE27AQLB is built around a low-glare 27" 2560x1440 IPS panel with a brightness rating of 350 cd/m² and a contrast ratio of 1000:1. Asus says the viewing angle is 178°, and lists the response time as 5 ms. The panel has a flicker-free backlight and a four-mode blue light reduction feature. The BE27AQLB's thin bezels and wide viewing angles should be a boon to multi-screen users, too.

Around the back, there are threaded holes for VESA mounting. The included stand provides height adjustment, tilt, swivel, and the ability to pivot between portrait and landscape modes. The back of the stand also includes a VESA mount for strapping a mini PC and saving precious desktop real estate.

Businesses looking for new monitors might not be ready to trade in their old PCs, so the BE27AQLB offers up a wealth of input options including standard and miniature DisplayPorts, HDMI, and dual-link DVI. A pair of 2W speakers are built in, as are a four-port USB 3.0 hub and a pair of audio jacks.

Asus' BE27AQLB draws 18.8 W when powered on. The company didn't offer any pricing or availability information, though.