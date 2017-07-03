Apacer PT920 Commando SSD is locked and loaded

Apacer has announced its firearm-themed PT920 Commando PCIe NVMe SSD just in time to celebrate Independence Day, the kaboom-iest of all American holidays. The PT920 Commandos are PCIe 3.0 x4 SSDs available in 240 GB and 480 GB sizes. They go into a standard PCIe slot, rather than the M.2 slots en vogue for this type of device.

The Commandos pack MLC NAND flash and offer up to 2500 MB/s of peak read speed regardless of capacity. The larger model can write up to 1350 MB/s, though the 240 GB unit can "only" manage 860 MB/s. The smaller drive can muster up 160,000 peak 4K IOPS, while the 480 GB device is good for up to 175,000 IOPS. Apacer says the drives' mean time between failures is two million hours, though it didn't offer write endurance specs. The company is also coy about the providers of the drives' controller and NAND chips, though we imagine that anyone that knows how to disassemble an M4 can easily find that out.

Lest one think the metallic assault-rifle-inspired shell is merely a styling contrivance, Apacer says the rifle grip is a "thoughtfully designed convection-cooling system" for heat dissipation. We suggest pairing the Commando with one of Biostar's combat-themed World of Tanks graphics cards on Gigabyte's older but similarly-themed G1.Sniper 2 Z68 motherboard, though getting a Z68 board to boot from an NVMe device requires BIOS modification—but modding is what combat rifles are about, right?

The PCIe x4 slot form factor means the Commando drives should work in systems without M.2 slots, but the 6.3" x 4.7" x 0.86" (16 cm x 12 cm x 2.2 cm) measurements mean they won't fit in slim cases.

Apacer backs the PT920 Commando PCIe SSDs with a three-year warranty. Pricing and availability information wasn't provided.