In an odd twist of fate, Cherry MX might be better known for its mechanical keyboard switches rather than its actual keyboards. The company's steadily filling up its garage with a fleet of appealing clickers, however. The latest model in its lineup is the Cherry MX Board 1.0 TKL, a minimalist typer of the tenkeyless variety.
The Board 1.0 TKL puts all the niceties one would expect from a premium keyboard into a small, space-saving design that measures in at a mere 14.6" x 5.9" x 0.98" (370 mm x 150 mm x 25 mm). Purchasers can pick between Cherry's blue, black, brown, or red switches. Cherry claims the board's key caps are laser-etched to resist wear and tear, and with full n-key rollover and anti-ghosting, the keyboard should be reliable and precise, as well.
Fans of RGB LED lighting might be disappointed that the Board 1.0 TKL doesn't double as a rainbow-colored flashlight. It does offer dimmable white backlighting and an illuminated USB port, however, and users can pick a model that omits lighting altogether. Cherry MX hasn't put a due date or a price on these new keyboards yet, but promises to support them with a two-year warranty.
|Cherry slims down the MX Board 1.0 TKL in time for beach season
|8
|Nvidia explores ways of cramming many GPUs onto one package
|31
|The day before Sidewalk Egg Frying Day Shortbread
|7
|Apacer PT920 Commando SSD is locked and loaded
|28
|Nvidia finally lets Fermi GPU owners enjoy DirectX 12
|32
|Asus BE27AQLB 27" monitor reports for work
|6
|Halo fan project Installation 01 gets a green light from 343 Industries
|14
|Exisdance showcases the state of motion-tracking projection art
|9
|Aorus GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Waterforce Xtreme Edition goes to sea
|27
|Looks more like a stapler than a gun...
|+30