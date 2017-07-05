In the lab: Aorus' X5 v7 gaming notebook

What's better than snapping a few photos of a notebook inside a busy conference hall at Computex? Getting one into our hands and putting it through a few benchmarks. We saw a number of notebooks that we liked at this year's event, and the first one on our list was just delivered to my front door this morning. The Aorus X5 v7 looks like a potent little gaming rig wrapped up in a sleek exterior.

There's not much to complain about with the components Gigabyte selected for the Aorus X5. The model I'm reviewing has an overclockable Intel Core i7-7820HK and Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1070 inside. 16GB of DDR4 memory clocked at Kaby Lake's standard supported 2400 MT/s should meet most users' needs, as should the 256GB PCIe SSD. The 15.6" display could easily end up being a selling point for the notebook in itself. It has an IPS panel with a native resolution of 3840x2160, and it's color-calibrated at the factory, as well. Even better, the display supports Nvidia's G-Sync technology.

Gigabyte wraps all this up in a chassis that's just 0.9" (22.9mm) thick. All told, the system weighs 5.5 lbs (2.5kg), making it more than portable. Purchasers will have to decide if the notebook's aesthetics are to their tastes, but it is certainly more subdued than many "gamer" products out on the market right now. Despite the X5's mostly businesslike exterior, I am intrigued at the prospect of playing around with the keyboard's per-key RGB LED lighting.

Testing starts as soon as I get my benchmarking suite installed. Among other things, I'll see how well this system can handle games at the display's native resolution and how efficiently the notebook's cooling system performs when put under pressure. Stay tuned.