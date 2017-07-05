The TR BBQ XIV is coming up fast—act now

Howdy folks! If you're a TR regular and have never heard about the annual BBQ at the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, you're probably living under a rock, or a bridge, or a pineapple under the sea. Well, get out of there and come catch some sun with the rest of the crowd. You still know what "sun" is, right? The event takes place a week and a half from now on July 15 in Holland, Michigan.

The TR BBQ is now on its fourteenth iteration (it's been that long, jeez) and is hosted by the super-gracious Colton "Dr. Fish" Westrate. To attend, all you have to do is mark your presence in this here thread and show up. Gifts of cheese aren't required but most definitely encouraged.

Usual activities include eating ribs, participating in a cornhole tournament, browsing a hardware yard sale, and just overall fun and games. Did we mention there will be a huge prize and giveaway haul courtesy of the good folks at Corsair? That's right, a few members of the company's staff are attending, and they come bearing gifts. Corsair is chipping in around $2000 worth of hardware that will be doled out as both cornhole tourney prizes and as participation awards of multiple types.

That's not the end of it either. Tunai might not be a household name, but the Formosa company has graciously offered a couple crates of its finest vintages—the Clip wireless headphone amplifier and the Firefly tiny Bluetooth receiver. We'll have ten of each to give away, totalling around $1000 of goodies.



Anyhow, although the giveaways and the food are both excellent reasons to attend, the BBQ is ultimately about the people. You get to talk nerdy to a lot of like-minded fellows, meet interesting people, and just shoot the breeze in good company. I'm visiting the U.S. for the first time, and the first stop (except for a layover) is Holland for the BBQ. So yeah, no pressure. You just have to impress a jaded European with your mad conversation skills and hospitality. And hey, you can make lots of jokes about Portugal's economy and debt. I'll enjoy them greatly while I'm sipping on the Port I'm bringing, and no, you can't have any.