World Kissing Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate — 2:00 PM on July 6, 2017

PC hardware and computing

  1. AMD Radeon Vega Frontier Edition CrossFire testing @ PC Perspective
  2. Acer Predator 21 X ($9,000) gaming laptop review @ Tom's Hardware
  3. TP-Link Deco M5 whole home Wi-Fi system review @ Think Computers
  4. Razer Lancehead [mouse] review @ TechSpot
  5. Creative Sound BlasterX Vanguard K08 keyboard review @ TechPowerUp
  6. Intel Skulltrail vs. Intel Skull Canyon @ TechPowerUp
  7. Plantronics RIG 800HS headphones review @ Legit Reviews
  8. SteelSeries Rival 700 (w/ OLED display) mouse review @ KitGuru
  9. Review: Corsair HX1000 1,000W PSU @ Hexus
  10. MSI X299 Gaming M7 ACK motherboard review @ Guru3D

Games and VR

  1. Shock! Horror! Evil Genius 2 announced @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  2. Random: internet reacts badly to the new Snake Pass menu icon @ NintendoLife
  3. Random: how to take photos of the moon with the Game Boy Camera @ NintendoLife

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. Metal desktop distillery designed for the executive who has everything @ New Atlas
  2. Scientist creates a scorpion-milking machine @ New Atlas
  3. China's crazy car-straddling elevated bus is just a giant scam, police say @ ArsTechnica
  4. NASA is going to crash a satellite into an asteroid @ Slashdot (pretty slick idea to crash it into binary asteroid)

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs

  1. Kitchen gadgets review: Raclette cheese set—classy as heck @ The Guardian
  2. KFC have introduced a burger with mac and cheese in it @ Cosmopolitan
  3. ...wait, no RGB LEDs?
