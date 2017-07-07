Deals of the week: cheap CPUs, motherboards, RAM, and more
by Bruno Ferreira
— 11:57 AM on July 7, 2017
Week's greetings, gerbils! The sun is out, the coal is hot, and I can almost smell the roasting meat already at the upcoming TR BBQ XIV. I'll be flying out a few days from now, and I'm looking forward to
insulting meeting the people I work and virtually talk with in person. But alas, right now I'm tasked with hunting for deals, something that was done with aplomb. Today's selection is wide and appetizing... just like zgirl's ribs, I'm told.
- Our leading deals today are two popular CPUs at historically low prices. The evergreen Intel Core i7-7700K gaming beast is currently priced at $309.99 at Newegg. If I were you, I'd grab one ASAP. Just remember to grab a cooler for the CPU on your way out.
- On the AMD arena, the Ryzen 5 1600 is also strongly discounted. This hexa-core CPU comes with an excellent Wraith Spire cooler and will only drain your credit card to the tune of $199.99 at Newegg with code EMCRHRH22. If you were on the fence about building a mid-range system, then order this processor, come down and grab a screwdriver.
- Next up, a triptych of motheboards. First up is the tiny terror—the ASRock H270M-ITX/ac. Its name is as fancy as its feature list: an ITX form factor, two Intel-powered Ethernet controllers, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and two M.2 sockets (yes, really). This thing packs more gear than a good number of full-sized ATX affairs, and top it off, it's only $94.99 at Newegg. There's an additional $5 as a mail-in rebate to sweeten the deal futher.
- How about two Gigabyte offerings? The first one is the Gigabyte GA-AB350-Gaming 3. This mobo has two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, reinforced PCIe slots, and multi-zone RGB LED lighting. It's a perfect fit for any Ryzen system, and it's going for only $109.99 at Newegg. If you take advantage of the $20 rebate card on offer, that price can come down to $89.99.
- Finally, we have the Gigabyte GA-B250M-DS3H. This is a simpler offering, but by no means a ratty one. This microATX board has four DIMM slots and an M.2 socket, and should fit any no-frills system just fine. It also costs only $59.99 from Newegg. Can't go wrong with that.
- Got no RAM? We can fix that. First we'd like to turn your attention to the G.Skill Ripjaws V 16 GB with two 8 GB DIMMs clocked at 3000 MT/s. That's speedy enough, but the CAS latency is also only 15 cycles, and the set is going for 116.99 at Newegg. Considering how sky-high RAM prices have been lately, we'll take a decent deal like this any day.
- If you want something bigger and faster, we have that covered too. Here's the G.Skill Ripjaws V 32 GB kit with two 16 GB sticks. This set is clocked at 3200 MT/s, though the latency's slightly higher at 16 cycles. Even still, the kit will only set you back $235.99 at Newegg.
- The third pair of DIMMs is the Ryzen-targeted G.Skill Flare X 16 GB kit comprising two 8 GB DIMMs at 3200 MT/s. This kit is comparatively pricier, but it has a trick up its sleeve: a CAS latency of 14. Grab the set for $171.99 from Newegg.
- It'd be a really sad week if there wasn't at least one big hard drive deal. Today's entry is the Western Digital Red 8 TB spinner. This drive is quiet, speedy, and capacious enough for stashing that hoard of cheese-related videos you got there. Newegg will sell you one of these for $264.99.
- There aren't many tastes that are universal, but it's fair to say that everyone loves a good set of comfortable input peripherals. The Logitech G213 Prodigy keyboard and G403 Prodigy mouse are a match made in heaven, and the pair is selling for a stupid-low $64.99 at Newegg if you use the promo code EMCXRHRG2. Be quick, we don't expect stocks to last for long.
- Wires are just so... démodé these days. The SteelSeries Siberia P800 wireless headset has a big pair of drivers, three Dolby virtualization modes, and even an OLED display in the desktop control unit. As an added bonus, the company throws two batteries in the box so that you never run out of juice for more than a few seconds. This headset would usually run you a pretty penny, but not today: only $149.99 at Newegg with promo code EMCRHRH42. You'll be hard-pressed to find a decent-sounding wireless headset for less than that.
There's a chance you're looking for something we haven't covered. If that's the case, you can help The Tech Report by using the following referral links when you're out shopping: not only do we have a partnership with Newegg, but we also work with Best Buy, Adorama, Rakuten, Walmart, and Sam's Club. For more specific needs, you can also shop with our links at the Microsoft Store and Das Keyboard's shop.