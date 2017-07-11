Cheer Up the Lonely Day Shortbread
by Colton Westrate
— 11:00 AM on July 11, 2017
PC hardware and computing
- External graphics over Thunderbolt 3 using the AKiTiO Node @ PC Perspective
- HP S700 Pro 512GB solid state drive review @ ThinkComputers
- Intel Kaby Lake-X Review: Core i7-7740X & Core i5-7640X @ TechSpot
- Originative SABER68 keyboard review @ TechPowerUp
- Tt eSPORTS MEKA Pro mechanical gaming keyboard review @ Legit Reviews
- Aerocool P7-C0 tempered glass case review @ KitGuru
- Reviews - Seasonic Focus Plus 750W Gold @ JonnyGuru
- Review: Sapphire Radeon RX 580 Nitro+ in CrossFire @ Hexus
- ASUS ROG Poseidon GTX 1080 Ti Platinum Edition - part 2 @ HardOCP
- A quick look at the Sapphire Radeon RX 470 Mining Edition @ PC Perspective
- HP Spectre X2 (2017) review: a more refined Surface clone @ Engadget
Games and VR
- Tip off: Icebürg looks so absolutely charming! @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- Grrg! Arrrg! Unturned leaves early access @ Rock Paper Shotgun (time to fire up my server?)
- The future is now because apparently AR shoes are a thing @ UploadVR (sorry, this should probably be filed under 'cheese')
Science, hacks, makers and gadgets
- Three thumbs up to this 3D-printed prosthetic thumb @ New Atlas
- Fish does the twist to get airborne @ New Atlas
- Breaking into the Buran graveyard: aging Soviet vehicles still impress @ ArsTechnica
- A poor-man's laser CNC engraver @ Hack A Day (could have used one of those when I made this as a kid)
Tech news and culture
- Newegg fought its way through two appeals to win fees from this patent-holder @ ArsTechnica
- Dronestagram winners take photography to new heights @ New Atlas
- Ask Slashdot: are we living in the golden age of bailing? @ Slashdot
Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs
- DIY cheese recipe: learn how easy it is to make a batch of homemade Ricotta @ kqed.org
- Team Group Night Hawk RGB 16GB DDR4-3000 review @ Tom's Hardware
- Pizza Hut just launched Mac 'N' Cheese Stuffed Crust pizza – and it's everything you've been dreaming of @ digitalspy.com (worth a click for the 30 Rock gif alone)