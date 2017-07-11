Cheer Up the Lonely Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate — 11:00 AM on July 11, 2017

  1. External graphics over Thunderbolt 3 using the AKiTiO Node @ PC Perspective
  2. HP S700 Pro 512GB solid state drive review @ ThinkComputers
  3. Intel Kaby Lake-X Review: Core i7-7740X & Core i5-7640X @ TechSpot
  4. Originative SABER68 keyboard review @ TechPowerUp
  5. Tt eSPORTS MEKA Pro mechanical gaming keyboard review @ Legit Reviews
  6. Aerocool P7-C0 tempered glass case review @ KitGuru
  7. Reviews - Seasonic Focus Plus 750W Gold @ JonnyGuru
  8. Review: Sapphire Radeon RX 580 Nitro+ in CrossFire @ Hexus
  9. ASUS ROG Poseidon GTX 1080 Ti Platinum Edition - part 2 @ HardOCP
  10. A quick look at the Sapphire Radeon RX 470 Mining Edition @ PC Perspective
  11. HP Spectre X2 (2017) review: a more refined Surface clone @ Engadget

Games and VR

  1. Tip off: Icebürg looks so absolutely charming! @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  2. Grrg! Arrrg! Unturned leaves early access @ Rock Paper Shotgun (time to fire up my server?)
  3. The future is now because apparently AR shoes are a thing @ UploadVR (sorry, this should probably be filed under 'cheese')

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. Three thumbs up to this 3D-printed prosthetic thumb @ New Atlas
  2. Fish does the twist to get airborne @ New Atlas
  3. Breaking into the Buran graveyard: aging Soviet vehicles still impress @ ArsTechnica
  4. A poor-man's laser CNC engraver @ Hack A Day (could have used one of those when I made this as  a kid)

Tech news and culture

  1. Newegg fought its way through two appeals to win fees from this patent-holder @ ArsTechnica
  2. Dronestagram winners take photography to new heights @ New Atlas
  3. Ask Slashdot: are we living in the golden age of bailing?  @ Slashdot

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs

  1. DIY cheese recipe: learn how easy it is to make a batch of homemade Ricotta @ kqed.org
  2. Team Group Night Hawk RGB 16GB DDR4-3000 review @ Tom's Hardware
  3. Pizza Hut just launched Mac 'N' Cheese Stuffed Crust pizza – and it's everything you've been dreaming of @ digitalspy.com (worth a click for the 30 Rock gif alone)
Tip: You can use the A/Z keys to walk threads.
