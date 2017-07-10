In the lab: Gigabyte's Aero 15 notebook

I'm taking this as a not-so-subtle hint from my editor that I haven't been busy enough with hardware reviews: this afternoon, yet another gaming notebook arrived at my front door. Looks like the Aorus X5 currently sitting on my desk has a new friend, the Gigabyte Aero 15 notebook.

I've only spent an hour or two with the newcomer, but if I had to pick between the two laptops based on design alone, I might have to pick the Aero 15. Both machines are 15" notebooks, but the Aero 15 has a slimmer profile thanks to the narrow 5-mm bezels around its display. The standard model ships with a factory-calibrated display with a resolution of 1920x1080, but there's an upgrade to a 4K panel available to those who want it.

Gigabyte endowed the a Aero 15 with Core i7-7700HQ CPU and Nvidia's GTX 1060 6GB graphics card. That combination should offer plenty of horsepower for gaming, though it won't quite match the amount of firepower provided by the Aorus X5's Core i7-7820HK and GeForce GTX 1070. Storage comes courtesy of a 256 GB or 512 GB NVMe SSD. Gigabyte claims that the 94-Wh Li-polymer battery should be good for an entire day, too.

I'm eager to put the Aero 15 through its paces. Particularly, I'm interested in putting Gigabyte's claims about battery life to the test. If the notebook can last more than a couple hours under heavy use, it would definitely stand out in the crowded field of gaming notebooks. I still need to wrap up work with the Aorus X5, though, so look for the Aero 15 review in a couple of weeks.