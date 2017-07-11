EVGA GTX 1080 Ti Hybrid FTW3 connects an AIO to iCX

Gamers have lusted after Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphics cards since their release back in March. The air-cooled cards came first, followed by an unprecedented number of liquid-cooled boards with open-loop water blocks and all-in-one coolers strapped to them. The GeForce GTX 1080 Ti FTW3 Hybrid Gaming 11G, the latest addition to EVGA's 14-member family of GTX 1080 Ti cards, is the first plug-and-play liquid-cooled board with the company's iCX board design and the constellation of nine temperature sensors that goes along with it.

The FTW3 Hybrid is decked out with all the features one would expect on a premium GeForce GTX 1080 Ti card. The stock 1569 MHz base and 1683 MHz boost clocks are higher than the 1480 MHz and 1582 MHz figures on the Founders Edition card, though the 11 GB of GDDR5X memory is clocked at the same 11 GT/s as the reference model. Delivered clock speeds from GTX 1080 Tis tend to be much higher than specified figures, so we wouldn't place too much weight on those numbers.

EVGA's iCX technology provides a wealth of information about the card's thermal status through the included Precision XOC software. The cooler is illuminated with RGB LEDs, to boot. On the off chance that an owner might want to perform a BIOS flash, firmware updates could be safer thanks to the card's dual BIOS chips.

The dual-slot card measures 5.1" (12.9 cm) wide and is 11.4" (29 cm) long. The attached radiator is a 120-mm unit of unspecified depth. The radiator has a single fan in addition to the spinner on the card itself, and that radiator fan appears to be controlled by the card's thermal-monitoring circuitry. Power flows through a pair of eight-pin PCIe power connectors to the card's 10+2-phase voltage regulation circuit.

EVGA's GeForce GTX 1080 Ti FTW3 Hybrid Gaming 11G graphics card has a suggested retail price of $850, but the company didn't provide a ship date. We imagine cards will be in gamers' hands before the end of July.