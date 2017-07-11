Radeon Software 17.7.1 adds support for crypto-mining cards

If you've been having problems with Tekken 7, Final Fantasy XIV, or Little Nightmares on your Radeon, AMD has a present in store for you. The company has released the Radeon Crimson ReLive Edition 17.7.1 driver to resolve problems in these three titles, particularly on Radeon 300-series cards. This release is marked as "optional," so if you're not having any issues you probably could skip it. Crypto miners may want to take note of this release, however, since this is the first Radeon Software version that supports RX 460 and RX 470-based mining cards.

Aside from crash bugs in the three abovementioned games, this release also fixes some crashing issues in Adobe Lightroom CC 2015.10. The list of known issues has grown delightfully short: the only listed issues are a problem with MSAA in Rainbow Six Siege and the perennial FreeSync-plus-borderless-mode bug. As always, if you're having FreeSync issues, try closing other apps and restarting your game. You can pick up the latest Radeon driver at AMD's download site, or check out the release notes if you want to read them for yourself.