Embrace Your Geekness Day Shortbread

by Colton Westrate — 2:00 PM on July 13, 2017

PC hardware and computing

  1. Intel Xeon Platinum 8176 Scalable processor review @ Tom's Hardware
  2. ASRock X299 Taichi motherboard review @ Tom's Hardware
  3. ROCCAT Nyth gaming mouse review @ ThinkComputers
  4. Core i7-7800X vs. 7700K, 6 or 4 cores for gaming? @ TechSpot
  5. Corsair Neutron NX500 400GB review @ TechSpot
  6. MSI GTX 1080 Ti Lightning Z 11 GB review @ TechPowerUp
  7. Turtle Beach Ear Force Stealth 450 headset review @ TechPowerUp
  8. Intel Core i7-7740X 'Kaby Lake-X' 4C8T CPU review (inc. 5.1GHz OC) @ KitGuru
  9. Review: Lenovo Legion Y520 laptop @ Hexus
  10. Seasonic Focus Plus Gold 850W power supply review @ HardOCP
  11. Intel Core i5 7640X processor review @ Guru3D
  12. Sizing up servers: Intel's Skylake-SP Xeon versus AMD's EPYC 7000 - the server CPU battle of the decade? @ AnandTech

Games and VR

  1. Augmented reality transports classic art into the 21st century @ New Atlas
  2. Gorn is one of VR's most violent and viciously fun games yet @ UploadVR
  3. There are no new clues about Half-Life 3 in the latest update to Half-Life @ Quarter to Three
  4. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater HD cheap before being pulled @ Rock Paper Shotgun (at $2, I finally picked this up, well worth it to feel 17 again, even if it isn't perfect)

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. Plants can turn caterpillars into cannibals to avoid getting eaten  @ Slashdot
  2. Weak-hearted sea spiders pump blood with their guts @ New Atlas
  3. Automating plant care @ Hack A Day
  4. Archaeological analysis rewrites the cautionary tale of Easter Island @ New Atlas
  5. Juno has sent back some of its first raw images of the Great Red Spot @ Ars Technica (awesome stuff)

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs

  1. Cheese lovers rejoice: Queso could be coming to a Chipotle near you @ USA Today
  2. Eat 5 pounds of mac and cheese in an hour and be immortalized @ dnainfo.com (and sick!)
  3. ...no RGB LEDs again? What gives?
