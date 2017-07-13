Embrace Your Geekness Day Shortbread
by Colton Westrate
— 2:00 PM on July 13, 2017
PC hardware and computing
- Intel Xeon Platinum 8176 Scalable processor review @ Tom's Hardware
- ASRock X299 Taichi motherboard review @ Tom's Hardware
- ROCCAT Nyth gaming mouse review @ ThinkComputers
- Core i7-7800X vs. 7700K, 6 or 4 cores for gaming? @ TechSpot
- Corsair Neutron NX500 400GB review @ TechSpot
- MSI GTX 1080 Ti Lightning Z 11 GB review @ TechPowerUp
- Turtle Beach Ear Force Stealth 450 headset review @ TechPowerUp
- Intel Core i7-7740X 'Kaby Lake-X' 4C8T CPU review (inc. 5.1GHz OC) @ KitGuru
- Review: Lenovo Legion Y520 laptop @ Hexus
- Seasonic Focus Plus Gold 850W power supply review @ HardOCP
- Intel Core i5 7640X processor review @ Guru3D
- Sizing up servers: Intel's Skylake-SP Xeon versus AMD's EPYC 7000 - the server CPU battle of the decade? @ AnandTech
Games and VR
- Augmented reality transports classic art into the 21st century @ New Atlas
- Gorn is one of VR's most violent and viciously fun games yet @ UploadVR
- There are no new clues about Half-Life 3 in the latest update to Half-Life @ Quarter to Three
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater HD cheap before being pulled @ Rock Paper Shotgun (at $2, I finally picked this up, well worth it to feel 17 again, even if it isn't perfect)
Science, hacks, makers and gadgets
- Plants can turn caterpillars into cannibals to avoid getting eaten @ Slashdot
- Weak-hearted sea spiders pump blood with their guts @ New Atlas
- Automating plant care @ Hack A Day
- Archaeological analysis rewrites the cautionary tale of Easter Island @ New Atlas
- Juno has sent back some of its first raw images of the Great Red Spot @ Ars Technica (awesome stuff)
Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs
- Cheese lovers rejoice: Queso could be coming to a Chipotle near you @ USA Today
- Eat 5 pounds of mac and cheese in an hour and be immortalized @ dnainfo.com (and sick!)
- ...no RGB LEDs again? What gives?