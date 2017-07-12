Dell Latitude 7285 convertible can break free from its power cord

Folks have been able to charge their smartphones wirelessly for some time, and we've even caught a glimpse of a mouse that charges wirelessly, but the tech hasn't yet spread to larger electronics. Dell is changing that with the Latitude 7285, a 12" 2-in-1 convertible that the company claims is the first on the market with wireless charging capability.

The wireless charging tech Dell used for the laptop was developed by WiTricity. WiTricity takes advantage of magnetic resonance to deliver power wirelessly. Unlike the charging for, say, an electronic toothbrush, WiTricity's technology doesn't require users to place their devices in a stand. Instead, devices can be charged at a distance and even through materials like wood, glass, or concrete. Dell's implementation of WiTricity's tech doesn't take advantage of all these possibilities, though. Purchasers interested in wireless charging will need to grab two additional accessories: the Wireless Charging Keyboard and Wireless Charging Mat. The Latitude 7285 will automatically charge when it's placed on the mat, without requiring users to plug in any cables.

As for its other specs, the Latitude 7285 houses a 12" IGZO display with a resolution of 2880x1920. The base model is powered by Intel's 4.5W Core i5-7Y54. A slightly-faster Core i5-7Y57 is available as an optional upgrade. Depending on their choices, purchasers can get a PCIe SSD with 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of capacity, and either 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR3 RAM. A pair of USB Type-C ports provide basic connectivity, and both of them double as Thunderbolt 3 ports. As the Latitude 7285 is only 0.3" (7.25mm) thick and only 1.5 lbs (0.68 kg), it's very portable with or without the keyboard attached.

The Latitude 7285 is available for purchase now. The base configuration starts at $1,199. To get the wireless charging functionality, purchasers will need to grab the appropriate accesories. Together, the wireless charging keyboard and mat cost a staggering $549. Prospective buyers will really need to hate power cords.