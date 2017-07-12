AMD4U bundles free games and Adobe software with AMD PCs

While most of us here at TR probably prefer to build our own PCs, there's reason to purchase some pre-built systems right now thanks to cryptocurrency miners. AMD is offering up another reason to buy a pre-built PC, too: purchasers of pre-built machines equipped with certain AMD hardware will be eligible for up to three months of the Adobe Creative Cloud Photography plan, two months of the full Adobe Creative Cloud suite, or between one and three games from Square Enix's "Collective" indie publishing arm. The promotion is called "AMD4U."

The period for the promotion starts today and ends on New Year's Day 2018, so if you've just bought a PC, you are sadly not eligible. OEM systems from Acer, Asus, Dell (including Alienware), HP, Lenovo, and Toshiba are eligible, as are custom-builds from ABS, CyberPowerPC, CybertronPC, iBuyPower, and Medion. That's all fairly straightforward, but the list of which chips make you eligible for which rewards is not. Let me break it down for you:

If you purchase a machine equipped with an A10 or A12 APU from the Bristol Ridge family, you get one Square Enix Collective game and the three-month Creative Cloud Photography plan.

PCs equipped with a Radeon RX 400-series or RX 500-series graphics card (except for the RX 580) earn you just the three-month Creative Cloud Photography subscription.

If you snag a laptop using one of AMD's FX-branded Bristol Ridge APUs, you get two games and the three-month Creative Cloud Photography plan.

Buying a machine with a Ryzen 7 or Ryzen 5 CPU earns you three Square Enix Collective games and a two-month subscription to the Adobe Creative Cloud.

Finally, folks who purchase a PC equipped with any "Pro" APU, a Radeon Pro WX 4100, WX 5100, or WX 7100 graphics card, or a Radeon RX 580, get just the two-month subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud.

The games on offer from Square Enix include The Turing Test, Goetia, and Oh My Godheads. A fair few other titles that haven't been released yet are part of the promotion, including Children of the Zodiarcs, Black the Fall, Tokyo Dark, Forgotton Anne, Deadbeat Heroes, Battalion 1944, and Fear Effect: Sedna.

The bundles will be delivered via e-mail as key codes that must be redeemed before the end of the year, and if your bundle includes games you will have to select all of the games you want when redeeming the code—even if the games you want aren't actually out yet. AMD says you'll receive the code when the game does release.

AMD4U is ostensibly a worldwide promotion, although as usual there is a list of countries where the promotion is not available. Said list seems to comprise mostly African, Central American, and Southeast Asian nations. To check whether your country is on the list or to read the full terms, you can grab this PDF.