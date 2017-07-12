Team Group joins T-Forces with Asus Aura Sync

Team Group is throwing its hat into the light-up RAM ring with two lines of RGB LED-illuminated modules and some fixed-color sticks. The T-Force Delta RGB modules have a unique asymmetric design and LEDs that can shine in any of 16.8 million colors. The T-Force Night Hawk and T-Force Night Hawk RGB modules offer up a symmetric winged design, fast maximum speeds, and Asus Aura Sync support. The fixed-color Night Hawk modules are available in larger 32 GB (2 x 16 GB) capacities to make up for the lack of Technicolor. All modules are compliant with the XMP 2.0 specification for one-click overclocking.

The T-Force Delta RGB kits are available in 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) and 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) capacities. Buyers can choose between white and black takes on the aluminum alloy heat spreader. Kits are available in 2400 MT/s and 2666 MT/s speeds with 15-17-17-35 timings or 3000 MT/s with 16-18-18-38 timings. The modules are 2" (4.9 cm) tall. Team Group touts 120° viewing angles for the integrated lighting. The company says that future versions of Asus' Aura Sync lighting management utility will support eight different lighting effects on this RAM.

The T-Force Night Hawk RGB kits are only available in 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) capacitites, but buyers can pick between black and white heat spreaders. The manufacturer will eventually offer four different speed ratings: 2666 MT/s at CL15-15-15-35, 2800 MT/s at CL16-18-18-38, and 3000 MT/s and 3200 MT/s with the same CL18-18-18-38 timings. The two faster tiers require 1.35 V, and the slower versions need 1.2V. Team Group says both its own T-Force Blitz software and Aura Sync will be able to control the light show. The Night Hawk modules are 1.73" (4.4 cm) tall.

The fixed-color T-Force Night Hawk kits are available in all the same speed tiers as their RGB brethren, but 32 GB kits are also available. Black is the only heat spreader color, but patriotic Americans will be happy to learn that red, white, and blue LEDs are available.

Team Group backs all three model lines with lifetime warranties. The white 16 GB 3000 MT/s T-Force Night Hawk RGB kit is available at Newegg now for $150. Some of the fixed-color T-Force Night Hawk kits are also available, starting at $103 for 3000 MT/s 16 GB kits with red lighting and $250 for 3000 MT/s x32 GB kits. We're sure the rest of the product line will trickle into e-tailers soon.