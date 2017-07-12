VRWorks finds its way into Unreal, Unity, and EVE: Valkyrie

Do you already have a VR headset, or did you pick up an Oculus Rift for $399? If so—and if you're rocking an Nvidia graphics card—you'll be pleased to hear about the latest news from Nvidia's VR team. The company's VRWorks libraries have been integrated into both version 4.16 of the Unreal Engine and the 2017.1 release of the popular Unity game engine. More immediately, folks with high-end graphics hardware and EVE: Valkyrie can enjoy new "Ultra" settings thanks to that title's recent VRWorks integration.

Integrating VRWorks means that VR titles developed within the Unreal and Unity engines can take advantage of the Pascal architecture's fancy VR-specific features, like lens-matched shading and single-pass stereo rendering. Unity has been flirting with VRWorks support for a while, but now it's part of the mainline SDK, meaning Unity developers can grab the VRWorks plugin on the Unity Asset Store. Unreal Engine developers will need to have a subscription to the UE4 Github to grab the specific code branch with VRWorks support (login required).

Meanwhile, VRWorks integration in EVE: Valkyrie means a bevy of graphical enhancements for the space dogfighting sim. Improved cockpit lighting featuring higher-quality specular reflections, softer shadows, dynamically-lit particles, and a new anti-aliasing technique called "Multi-Sample G-Buffer Anti-Aliasing" are all part of the game's new "Ultra" setting. EVE: Valkyrie may be one of the most compelling VR titles so far, particularly for nerds like yours truly who came up on Star Wars. Assuming your graphics card is powerful enough to handle it, the Ultra mode update is available now.