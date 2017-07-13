Ryzen Threadripper 1950X and its 32 threads will go for $999

AMD blew the lid off two of its Ryzen Threadripper CPUs this morning. The Ryzen Threadripper 1950X will offer 16 cores and 32 threads clocked at 3.4 GHz base and 4 GHz boost speeds at $999, while the Ryzen Threadripper 1920X will offer 12 cores and 24 threads with a 3.5 GHz base clock and 4.0 GHz boost speeds for $799. We already know both chips will offer 64 PCIe lanes and four channels of DDR4 memory.

AMD demonstrated Threadripper performance using the 1920X compared to Intel's Core i9-7900X and its 10 cores. In Cinebench multi-threaded testing, the 1920X delivered a score of 2431, compared to the i9-7900X at 2167. In a dollar-for-dollar comparison, the $999 Threadripper 1950X turned in a Cinebench score of 3062.

Cinebench is just one test, but those numbers suggest Threadripper CPUs could dominate in both multithreaded bang-for-the-buck and in absolute performance when they launch. AMD says Ryzen Threadripper CPUs will be "on shelves" in early August, so we don't have long to wait to see how these chips perform.