Adata SE730H external SSD puts 512GB of 3D flash in your pocket

When I need to transfer a whole bunch of data from one machine to the next, I just hook it into my home network. There are times, though, when Gigabit Ethernet isn't the best option—like when dealing with compromised machines, or when I'm simply not at home. If you ever have to make use of "sneakernet" to move data around quickly, something like Adata's SE730H could be just the thing.

The SE730H is Adata's latest external SSD. It's a dust- and water-proof device that holds either 256GB of 512GB of data in an enclosure measuring just under 3 inches long (7.2 cm). Adata says that the SE730H has earned IP68 certification for contaminant resistance—as long as the door covering the USB Type-C port is closed—and that it can pass MIL-STD-810G section 516.6 impact resistance tests.

Users can connect the SE730H to their devices using USB 3.1 Gen2 at up to 10 Gbps, although it's fairly unlikely to actually take advantage of the extra speed that connection offers over USB 3.0. The only performance specs Adata offers up for the new drive are "500MB/s read/write", which is surely a sequential transfer rate. Still, there's little reason to expect that the SE730H won't match up to typical mainstream SATA SSDs using 3D TLC NAND flash memory in overall performance.

In essence, the SE730H is the same device as the original SE730, simply with 3D TLC flash instead of MLC. Hopefully that reduces the price a bit, because the original 256GB drives are still going for $200 on the Newegg Marketplace. Unfortunately, aside from remarking that the SE730H will show up on Amazong and Newegg, we don't know when or for how much they'll be available.