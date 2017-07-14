Deals of the week: cheap motherboards, a nice case, and speakers

Howdy, gerbils! I have to say, I'm getting accustomed to the American way of things. I've been here for three days now (for the first time) and I've already scratched quite a few items off my personal bucket list, including but not limited to eating BBQ ribs and wings, and punching holes in paper targets with careful application of gunpowder-propelled lead and brass. By the way, I'm already at the site of the TR BBQ XIV. If you don't know what that is about, click this link and hop on a car or plane right away. Alas, it's not all fun and games, as there are hardware deals to be hunted. Thankfully, my newfound skills helped with that particular task. Here you go.

If you've been itching to build a new system but motherboard prices kept you at bay, here's some reprieve. The MSI Z270 Plus mobo has metal-reinforced PCIe and RAM slots, two M.2 sockets, Type-A and Type-C ports, and an Intel Ethernet controller. That list of specs ticks off nearly all the "should have" items. This mobo is going for only $124.99 at Newegg, which is a pretty sweet price already. If that's not good enough still, there's an additional $20 available as a mail-in rebate.



has metal-reinforced PCIe and RAM slots, two M.2 sockets, Type-A and Type-C ports, and an Intel Ethernet controller. That list of specs ticks off nearly all the "should have" items. This mobo is going for only $124.99 at Newegg, which is a pretty sweet price already. If that's not good enough still, there's an additional $20 available as a mail-in rebate. Feel like going with the red team this time around? We got you covered. The Asus Prime X370-A is a simpler affair than the mobo above, but it's by no means chintzy. You get an M.2 socket, two Type-A USB 3.1 ports, and a main PCIe slot with metal bracing. The price for this puppy is particularly enticing: nearly a perfect Benjamin, or $99.99 from Newegg. As an added bonus, buyers get a free copy of Everspace 2 to sweeten the deal.



is a simpler affair than the mobo above, but it's by no means chintzy. You get an M.2 socket, two Type-A USB 3.1 ports, and a main PCIe slot with metal bracing. The price for this puppy is particularly enticing: nearly a perfect Benjamin, or $99.99 from Newegg. As an added bonus, buyers get a free copy of Everspace 2 to sweeten the deal. You can build that new system, but there's hardly anything you can do with it without some RAM. Today's sale item is the G.Skill Ripjaws V 16 GB set with two 8 GB DIMMs clocked at 3200 MT/s. The current price sits at $126.66 at Newegg, a better deal than what you're likely to find elsewhere for memory with this capacity and speed.



with two 8 GB DIMMs clocked at 3200 MT/s. The current price sits at $126.66 at Newegg, a better deal than what you're likely to find elsewhere for memory with this capacity and speed. New week, new hard drive deal. Today's internal mass storage offering is the Western Digital Red 3 TB NAS hard drive . This cool-and-quiet spinner is going for $89.99 at Newegg if you use promo code EMCXRHBD2. That works out to $30 a terabyte.



. This cool-and-quiet spinner is going for $89.99 at Newegg if you use promo code EMCXRHBD2. That works out to $30 a terabyte. Finally, here's a box to put hardware in. The Fractal Design Define Nano S Mini-ITX case is a longtime TR favorite thanks to its no-nonsense construction and build quality. Newegg will currently sell you one of these for $49.99, a pretty insane price for a chassis of this caliber. Get'em while they last.



is a longtime TR favorite thanks to its no-nonsense construction and build quality. Newegg will currently sell you one of these for $49.99, a pretty insane price for a chassis of this caliber. Get'em while they last. Those looking to do some computing on the go should take a gander at the Lenovo IdeaPad 510S . The model at hand is packed to the brim with goodies: a Core i7-7500U CPU, 8 GB of memory, a 256 GB SSD, and a dedicated Radeon R7 M460 graphics card. A 1920x1080 IPS screen rounds out the list of specs. You'd normally expect to pay a fair amount for a laptop like this but not today. An even $699.99 is all you'll need to hand Newegg for one of these, provided you enter code EMCSRHBD3.



. The model at hand is packed to the brim with goodies: a Core i7-7500U CPU, 8 GB of memory, a 256 GB SSD, and a dedicated Radeon R7 M460 graphics card. A 1920x1080 IPS screen rounds out the list of specs. You'd normally expect to pay a fair amount for a laptop like this but not today. An even $699.99 is all you'll need to hand Newegg for one of these, provided you enter code EMCSRHBD3. The last item for today is something that'll definitely sound good to you: the Polk Audio RM705 5.1 speaker set. This kit includes a 50-watt, 8" powered subwoofer, four satellite speakers, and a dedicated center speaker. Be warned, the speakers' small size belies their capability to make noise (just like babies). Since only the subwoofer is powered, you'll need your own receiver to use these, but get this: the whole kit is going for a stupid-low $129.99 from Newegg with promo code EMCSRHBD3. Heck, that kind of cash will usually buy you the subwoofer alone if you're lucky.

There's a chance you're looking for something we haven't covered. If that's the case, you can help The Tech Report by using the following referral links when you're out shopping: not only do we have a partnership with Newegg, but we also work with Best Buy, Adorama, Rakuten, Walmart, and Sam's Club. For more specific needs, you can also shop with our links at the Microsoft Store and Das Keyboard's shop.