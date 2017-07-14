Microsoft releases its first Windows Server Insider Preview build

Last month, Microsoft promised to accelerate the release schedule of Windows Server, revealing its plan to have new versions out twice a year. In preparation for the fall release, Redmond has rolled out Windows Server Insider Preview Build 16237. Among other things, the new build focuses on improvements to virtualization and containers.

Concerning virtualization, Build 16237 exposes volumes on non-volatile DIMMs to Hyper-V virtual machines, letting the VMs take advantage of the performance characteristics of low-latency persistent memory. Additonally, a new feature called Battery Passthrough lets VMs share the same battery state as their host. Microsoft is also making 70% smaller Nano Server images available on the Windows Insider Docker Hub repo. To make the Nano images that small, Microsoft removed WMI, PowerShell, .NET Core, and the Servicing stack.

Known issues in Build 16237 include difficulties updating to the latest OS build on devices with .NET Framework 3.5 installed, unexpected errors with systems using unspecified 64-bit chip architecture, and odd stop errors that sometimes occur during a volume repair. Anyone interested in helping Microsoft by providing feedback on this build, or who wants a peek at the changes coming this fall, can register for the Windows Insiders for Business Program or the Windows Insider Program.