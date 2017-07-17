Intel quietly introduces new Core i3 and Xeon models

Last week's announcement of the official release date and clock specifications of AMD's Ryzen 3 processors is probably the biggest news in the entry-level CPU market for the month of July, but Intel has some product introductions of its own to make. The company is adding four Core i3 desktop models and one four-core, eight-thread LGA 1151 Xeon variety to its CPU lineup, according to a specification update spotted by Anandtech.

To answer the question at the forefront of most gerbils' minds: none of the new models support overclocking. All three new chips have the same dual-core, four-thread design as all other Core i3 chips to date. The Core i3-7120 enters the fray clocked at 4.0 GHz and with 3 MB of L3 cache. It has a 51W nominal TDP. Its Core i3-7120T low-power sibling trades away 500 MHz worth of core clock in exchange for a lower 35 W TDP. The new 3.6 GHz, 35W Core i3-7320T model and its 4 MB of L3 cache have a similar relationship to the existing Core i3-7320. The i3-7320T's GPU Turbo clock is also 1100 MHz instead of 1150 MHz on the full-fat i3-7320.

Finally, the fresh Core i3-7340 has the same 4.2 GHz stock clock, 4 MB of L3 cache, and 1150 MHz GPU Turbo clock as the $168 Core i3-7350K, but it lacks the i3-7350K's overclocking capability. The TDP of this hot-clocked i3 is also 51W instead of the K chip's 60W. The four new Core i3 chips all share a S-0 stepping that is unique compared to the B-0 stepping of all existing Core i3 models.

The hot new Xeon is the E3-1285 v6, a four-core, eight-thread chip with a 4.1 GHz base clock, 4.5 GHz turbo clock, 8 MB of L3 cache, an HD P630 IGP, and a 91W TDP rating. These specs are quite similar to the popular Core i7-7700K, but the price will probably be quite a bit higher than the i7-7700K's $340 tag. The E3-1285 v6 will slot in above the 3.9 GHz, IGP-less E3-1280 v6, which trades for a heady $612.

Intel provided no pricing or availability information for the new chips, but that won't stop us from speculating. We would expect the Core i3-7120 and i3-7120 to be priced between the $117 Core i3-7100 and the $138 i3-7300. The Core i3-7320T will probably have the same $149 sticker as the existing i3-7320. Logic dictates that the Core i3-7340 will land somewhere between the Core i3-7320 and the $168 Core i3-7350K. The Xeon E3-1285 v6 will assuredly bear a larger price tag than the slower $612 Xeon E3-1280 v6.