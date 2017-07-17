HyperX Alloy FPS Pro drops the numpad for a quicker draw

HyperX's Alloy FPS gaming keyboard offers impressively solid build quality in a space-saving frame, but many gamers would likely prefer it be cut down even further through the removal of the number pad. HyperX has just the thing for those folks: the Alloy FPS Pro. This board drops the number pad for easier access to one's mouse in tense gaming situations and more ergonomic wrist angles in regular use. The board keeps the removable cable of its predecessor. We're checking to see whether it also includes the mesh carry case of its forebear, as well. Either way, the Pro should be friendly to gamers on the go.

Like the original Alloy FPS, the Pro sports single-color LED backlighting in red with some trick lighting functions for added visual flair. The Pro also maintains the n-key rollover, steel frame, and Cherry MX switches that we enjoyed when we deemed the Alloy FPS worthy of a TR Recommended award. HyperX says the Alloy FPS Pro will be available August 21 with Cherry MX Red switches for a reasonable $80, and it'll be covered by a two-year warranty.