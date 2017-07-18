Adata ISSS314 TLC and MLC SSDs are ready for extremes

A month ago Adata took the wraps off its IM2P3388 series of industrial-grade M.2 NVMe SSDs. The company's product planners must be aware that plenty of older silicon is left overseeing all manner of industrial hardware in the field, because the company is back with its ISSS314 SATA SSDs in TLC and more robust MLC varieties.

ISSS314 MLC drives are built with 3D MLC NAND flash in five capacities ranging from a meager 32 GB to a spacious 512 GB. Claimed sequential read speeds are as high as 560 MB/s and sequential writes are as fast as 520 MB/s, though we imagine only the highest-capacity drives are capable of hitting those targets. Commercial and industrial versions of this MLC drive are available. Adata says the commercial drives are rated for operation in temperatures from -14° F to 176° F (-10° to 80° C), and the industrial drives are specced to withstand temperatures from -40° F to 185° F (-40 to 85° C).

The TLC drives are available in three sizes from 128 GB to 512 GB and offer up the same sequential read and write specifications as the MLC models. The TLC drives are not as tolerant of extreme environmental conditions, however. Adata suggests operating temperatures from 32° F all the way up to 158° F (0° to 70° C) for these products.

The spec sheet for both drives is otherwise pretty thin, lacking the aforementioned endurance number, 4K IOPS figures, and the makes of the drive controllers and NAND chips. Adata did say that all ISSS314 drives can operate in conditions up to 95% non-condensing humidity, which is more than can be said for me. Adata didn't provide pricing or availability information for the ISSS314 MLC and ISSS314 TLC Industrial SSDs, but those that truly need industrial SSDs with extreme temperature capability will probably know where to find them.