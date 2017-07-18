Caviar Day Shortbread
by Colton Westrate
— 4:30 PM on July 18, 2017
PC hardware and computing
- The AMD Radeon Vega Frontier Edition 16GB Liquid-Cooled review @ PC Perspective
- World's worst Bitcoin mining rig @ Hack A Day
- Wooting One analog mechanical keyboard review @ Tom's Hardware
- SteelSeries Arctis 7 headset review @ TechPowerUp
- Logitech G Pro Gaming mouse and keyboard review @ Legit Reviews
- Reviews - BeQuiet Pure Power 10 CM 500W @ JonnyGuru
- Asus ROG Zephyrus GX501 review: a thin, powerful Max-Q gaming laptop @ HotHardware
- The top 5 worst motherboards of all time @ HardOCP
- MSI X299 SLI Plus review @ bit-tech
Games and VR
- Hands-on: ViveNChill fan helps fight sweaty faces and foggy lenses @ UploadVR
- The Joy Of creating citizen stories in Cities: Skylines @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- Atari wants in on the throwback console fad @ Quarter To Three
- Nintendo's New 2DS XL is the closest you'll ever get to a '3DS XL Lite' @ Engadget
- Just Cause 3 multiplayer mod parachutes onto Steam next week @ Rock Paper Shotgun (maybe I'll actually play this now)
Science, hacks, makers and gadgets
- A 3D scanner that Archimedes could get behind @ Hack A Day
- Forward-thinking ravens plan for the future @ New Atlas
- Fidget spinners put the 'S' in STEAM education @ Hack A Day
Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs
- Prize-winning cheese stolen from Somerset show @ BBC
- Again with the no RGB LEDs?