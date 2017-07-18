Caviar Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate — 4:30 PM on July 18, 2017

PC hardware and computing

  1. The AMD Radeon Vega Frontier Edition 16GB Liquid-Cooled review @ PC Perspective
  2. World's worst Bitcoin mining rig @ Hack A Day
  3. Wooting One analog mechanical keyboard review @ Tom's Hardware
  4. SteelSeries Arctis 7 headset review @ TechPowerUp
  5. Logitech G Pro Gaming mouse and keyboard review @ Legit Reviews
  6. Reviews - BeQuiet Pure Power 10 CM 500W @     JonnyGuru
  7. Asus ROG Zephyrus GX501 review: a thin, powerful Max-Q gaming laptop @    HotHardware
  8. The top 5 worst motherboards of all time @ HardOCP
  9. MSI X299 SLI Plus review @ bit-tech

Games and VR

  1. Hands-on: ViveNChill fan helps fight sweaty faces and foggy lenses @ UploadVR
  2. The Joy Of creating citizen stories in Cities: Skylines @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  3. Atari wants in on the throwback console fad @ Quarter To Three
  4. Nintendo's New 2DS XL is the closest you'll ever get to a '3DS XL Lite' @ Engadget
  5. Just Cause 3 multiplayer mod parachutes onto Steam next week @ Rock Paper Shotgun (maybe I'll actually play this now)

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. A 3D scanner that Archimedes could get behind @ Hack A Day
  2. Forward-thinking ravens plan for the future @ New Atlas
  3. Fidget spinners put the 'S' in STEAM education @ Hack A Day

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs

  1. Prize-winning cheese stolen from Somerset show @ BBC
  2. Again with the no RGB LEDs?
Tip: You can use the A/Z keys to walk threads.
View options