Intel price list reveals Core i9-7920X cache size and base clock

Intel has released its latest CPU price list, and right at the top is a pretty interesting little morsel of information: some clock speed and cache size info for the as-yet-unreleased Core i9-7920X. I'll save you the trouble of looking it up: that's a 12-core, 24-thread CPU, and we now know it'll offer 16.5 MB of L3 cache. The listing sets the CPU's base clock at 2.9 GHz, as well, which is a pretty significant step down from the Core i9-7900X's 3.3 GHz base clock.

The addition of the Core i9-7920X appears to be the only change on Intel's price sheet, but that's no real surprise given that the last one came out just three days ago. The listing, which you can see above, prices the new CPU at $1,189. That's $200 for two more cores over the 7900X, and still a pretty far cry from the $1,723 that Intel is still asking for the last-generation 10-core Core i7-6950X. Of course, $1200 seems like it could be a tough price point for this part, given that the Ryzen Threadripper 1920X and its 12 cores and 24 threads will go for just $799. The 16-core, 32-thread Threadripper 1950X will still undercut the i9-7920X by about $300. We don't know how any of these parts will perform yet, though, so we'll withhold final judgment until we have performance numbers of our own to judge by.

Unfortunately, the Core i9-7920X isn't on Intel ARK yet, so we don't know what its boost frequencies (standard Turbo Boost as well as Turbo Boost Max) will be. We would presume, given this CPU's purported 140W TDP, that it will not have the same 4.3 GHz Turbo frequency as the i9-7900X, though it may maintain the 4.5 GHz two-core boost speeds from that chip. Only time will tell, though, as Intel hasn't said a word yet. Hat tip to VideoCardz for the spot.