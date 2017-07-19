Arctic Cooling Liquid Freezer AIOs stand ready for Threadripper

Arctic Cooling has quietly put up a page on its website listing coolers compatible with the mammoth TR4 socket for AMD's upcoming Ryzen Threadripper 1920X 12-core and Threadripper 1950X 16-core CPUs. So far, the only known members of this newly founded club of TR4-compatible coolers are the company's Liquid Freezer AIO closed-loop units.

The compatibility of these coolers suggests that the thermal output and large heatspreader of Threadripper CPUs can be managed using coolers with conventionally-sized cold plates. The specifications for all three cooler models explicitly state that a free retention ring must be obtained separately in order to use the cooler with Ryzen's AM4 socket. No such requirement is listed for Threadripper's novel TR4 socket, but additional parts will almost certainly be needed to adapt older coolers to the brand-new socket.

All three models of Arctic's Liquid Freezer AIOs are available at Newegg today with prices ranging from $83 for the entry-level model with a 120 mm radiator and two 120 mm fans to $120 for the range-topping kit with a 360 mm radiator and a whopping half-dozen nine-bladed spinners. If the TR4-socketed CPUs can indeed be cooled effectively by coolers with "normal" size contact patches, we look forward to a number of similar announcements from Arctic's rivals in the coming weeks.