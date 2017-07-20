Space Exploration Day Shortbread
by Colton Westrate
— 1:30 PM on July 20, 2017
PC hardware and computing
- SILVIA Technology - Intelligence On Command interview @ PC Perspective
- Enermax Revolution SFX 650W PSU review @ Tom's Hardware
- EpicGear Melodiouz in-ear gaming headset review @ Think Computers
- CRYORIG A40 liquid cooler review @ TechPowerUp
- Review: SanDisk Extreme 500 (500GB) @ Hexus
- The Intel Kaby Lake-X i7-7740X review @ Hardware Canucks
- The top 5 best motherboards of all time @ HardOCP
- In Win 101 [case] review @ bit-tech
- Ubiquiti EdgeSwitch 8 150W managed PoE+ Gigabit switch with SFP reviewed @ SmallNetBuilder
Games and VR
- Ark devs cancel mass server wipe, add new servers instead @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- American Truck Simulator isn't quite ready to do what Spintires does @ Quarter To Three
- The ongoing debate over amiibo in Zelda speedrunning @ Polygon
Science, hacks, makers and gadgets
- SpaceX appears to have pulled the plug on its Red Dragon plans @ ArsTechnica
- Microorganisms can't hide from droposcope @ Hack A Day
- iPhone-powered Mira Prism is the cheapest way into AR yet @ New Atlas
- New research shows humans could outrun T. Rex @ Slashdot (that's all the reason I need to watch 'Jurassic Park' again)
Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs
- They're in: your stories about cheese on apple pie @ atlasobscura.com
- The mad cheese scientists fighting to save the dairy industry @ Bloomberg
