Space Exploration Day Shortbread

by Colton Westrate — 1:30 PM on July 20, 2017


PC hardware and computing

  1. SILVIA Technology - Intelligence On Command interview @ PC Perspective
  2. Enermax Revolution SFX 650W PSU review @ Tom's Hardware
  3. EpicGear Melodiouz in-ear gaming headset review @ Think Computers
  4. CRYORIG A40 liquid cooler review @ TechPowerUp
  5. Review: SanDisk Extreme 500 (500GB) @ Hexus
  6. The Intel Kaby Lake-X i7-7740X review @ Hardware Canucks
  7. The top 5 best motherboards of all time @ HardOCP
  8. In Win 101 [case] review @ bit-tech
  9. Ubiquiti EdgeSwitch 8 150W managed PoE+ Gigabit switch with SFP reviewed @ SmallNetBuilder

Games and VR

  1. Ark devs cancel mass server wipe, add new servers instead @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  2. American Truck Simulator isn't quite ready to do what Spintires does @ Quarter To Three
  3. The ongoing debate over amiibo in Zelda speedrunning @ Polygon

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. SpaceX appears to have pulled the plug on its Red Dragon plans @ ArsTechnica
  2. Microorganisms can't hide from droposcope @ Hack A Day
  3. iPhone-powered Mira Prism is the cheapest way into AR yet @ New Atlas
  4. New research shows humans could outrun T. Rex @ Slashdot (that's all the reason I need to watch 'Jurassic Park' again)

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs

  1. They're in: your stories about cheese on apple pie @ atlasobscura.com
  2. The mad cheese scientists fighting to save the dairy industry @ Bloomberg
  3. Ok, this isn't funny anymore, why the drought in RGB LED reviews?
