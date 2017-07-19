Intel graphics driver 15.46 fixes a slew of games

Intel's latest graphics driver release is a pretty big one. The new driver, version 15.46, adds game-specific support for three new releases: Epic's building-and-survival game Fortnite, Motiga's hero shooter Gigantic, and season 2 of Telltale's Minecraft: Story Mode. A number of other games and applications also got fixes, and this release also expands the API support of Intel's graphics processors, too.

Pyre, Master x Master, Secret World Legends, Pit People, Guilty Gear Xrd, Fallout 4, Euro Truck Simulator 2, Guild Wars 2, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Vikings—Wolves of Midgard, Rainbow Six Siege, For Honor, Watch Dogs 2, and apparently shut-down MMO Lego Minifigures Online are the rest of the fixed-up games mentioned by name, but there's also an "and other games" note as well. A number of the listed titles are based around the Unreal Engine, so it's likely any game using that middleware will benefit from the new driver. Intel mentions that Halo 2 "and other DX9 games" should no longer suffer texture flickering.

Additionally, Guild Wars 2, Dota 2, and The Talos Principle should stop crashing. The latter two games only suffered crash bugs in Vulkan mode, and it's likely that the new driver's support for Vulkan 1.0.38 has something to do with the fixes. Driver version 15.46 adds support for OpenGL 4.5 and widens the Intel hardware's support for OpenCL and DirectX 12 optional extensions. Intel says it added support for the Computer Vision SDK and Deep Learning Deployment Toolkits, as well.

We should note that this new driver is only for Intel's ninth-generation graphics hardware, which means the IGPs of Skylake and Kaby Lake processors. Older chips will have to use a prior driver version. (The newest driver for Haswell and Broadwell chips is 15.40, released in March.) If you want to read the full release notes, you can grab the PDF, or you can head on over to Intel's download site to simply grab the driver.