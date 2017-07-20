Thermaltake View 21 chassis doubles up on tempered glass

It seems so long ago that PC enthusiasts made do with dinky little side windows. Who wants to peer through a window when entire sheets of glass are available instead? Thermaltake's View 21 Tempered Glass Edition boasts tempered glass panels on both the left and right sides of the case, and saves space for liquid-cooling setups by eliminating the drive cages.

As a mid-tower chassis, the View 21 can handle ATX, microATX, and Mini-ITX motherboards. At 19.4" tall by 8.2" wide by 18.5" deep (292 x 208 x 471 mm), it's a little more petite than some other mid-tower cases on the market, but it's still capable of fitting 160-mm CPU coolers and 16.1" (410 mm) graphics cards. Not only the tempered glass panels, but the front panel of the case is also transparent. Thermaltake doesn't specify the material, though, so it's likely acrylic. The overall effect puts less emphasis on the chassis and more on the internal components, creating a look that's quite clean and professional—at least until one installs a bunch of Thermaltake's RGB LED fans.

The unit doesn't ship with those fans, however. The chassis comes with a single 120-mm fan installed in the back. Overall, the case has room for six 120-mm fans, and plenty of room for AIO liquid-cooling systems. The rear of the case can accommodate a 120-mm radiator, but the front can fit radiators up to 360 mm long. Cool air is drawn into the chassis through long vents along the front panel that run from the top to the bottom of the case. To keep dust out, Thermaltake installs two air filters on the front panel, one with a super-fine mesh. Another filter on the bottom panel keeps the air intake for the power supply clean and dust-free.

Even though the View 21 lacks traditional drive cages, builders will still find room to mount their drives behind the left side panel, where there are two mounts for 3.5" drives and two mounts for 2.5" drives. Additionally, there are two more mounts for 2.5" drives atop the case's full-length PSU cover. Thermaltake anticipates that the View 21 Tempered Glass Edition will be available by the end of this month, but didn't specify the case's price.