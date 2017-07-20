Microsoft and Johnson Controls put Cortana in a thermostat

Google bought its way into home thermostats by snapping up Nest Labs for a whopping $3.2 billion back in 2014. Microsoft is taking a different approach to home temperature regulation by partnering with Johnson Controls on the GLAS smart thermostat. The companies unveiled the fruits of their labor in a YouTube video.

GLAS is powered by Redmond's Windows 10 IoT Core operating system, and it can monitor temperature, air quality, and the presence of people in the room. The thermostat can be controlled by Cortana voice services commands. The brains of GLAS run on Microsoft's Azure IoT cloud services.

GLAS is a fitting name, given the minimalisitc aluminum-and-glass aesthetic of the thermostat. The prominent LCD panel bears a touch-screen interface that looks to offer a clear presentation and simple controls. The GLAS thermostat is part of Microsoft's new campaign to get Windows and Cortana into a broad range of connected devices. The company has already partnered with Harmon Kardon on the Invoke Cortana-enabled speaker, but will have to work hard to overcome Amazon's head start in voice-enabled consumer electronics. Neither company provided any details about a price or street date for GLAS.