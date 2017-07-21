Gigabyte SA-SBCAP3350 puts formidable power on a single board

When you hear "single-board computer," you probably think of a Raspberry Pi, HardKernel ODroid, or BeagleBone. You probably don't think of a pocket-sized PC with a 1.6 GHz Intel chip, dual Gigabit Ethernet connections, dual 6Gbps SATA ports, and USB 3.0. Gigabyte's new SA-SBCAP3350 single-board computer has all that and more, and it's still smaller than a Mini-STX PC.

The SoC in question is the Apollo Lake-family Celeron N3350. That's a dual-core part with a 1.1 GHz base clock and a nominal Turbo Boost to 2.4 GHz, although Gigabyte lists its clock speed at just 1.6 GHz. Our take is that it's probably been detuned to hit a lower "scenario design power." Builders are supposed to cool the chip by mating the massive metal plate on the bottom of the SBC to a heatsink or the exterior of an industrial chassis, but we figure you could probably just blow a fan over the plate to cool the 4W SoC.

The Celeron is hooked up to a single SO-DIMM socket that supports DDR3L modules as large as 8GB and as fast as 1866 MT/s. Video duties are also handled by the Celeron, and output comes by way of a VGA port, an HDMI 1.4 connection, or through an LVDS header for directly connecting an LCD. Analog audio passes through a 3.5mm headphone-and-microphone combo jack supplied by a Realtek ALC255 codec. Realtek also powers both of the on-board gigabit Ethernet connections.

Sadly, neither of those two sockets on-board are for M.2 drives. One is a half-size Mini-PCIe slot that is just ripe for a Wi-Fi adapter, and the other is an old-school Mini-SATA port. If you can't find an mSATA drive, you can hook up storage to the two on-board SATA ports. The board supplies power for the SATA devices, too. On the back of the board are two USB 3.0 ports, but you can hook up headers for four more USB 2.0 ports if need be.

Speaking of headers, this thing has a plethora of tiny pins to provide all of the low-level I/O that makers love to muck with. Besides the usual front panel header and speaker headers, there's an LPT or GPIO header, an I2C connector, an SMBUS connector, and four serial port headers. There's also an onboard header to connect a fan should your chassis need one.

All in all, this seems like an incredibly full-featured machine for the size. The GA-SBCAP3350 measures just 5.7" x 4" (14.6 x 10.2 cm). That's pretty big for a single-board computer, but it's downright tiny for a Windows-capable PC with all these capabilities. Gigabyte hasn't announced pricing or availabilty for the GA-SBCAP3350 yet. Thanks to FanlessTech for the tip.