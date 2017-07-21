Deals of the week: fast memory, an AM4 motherboard, and more
by Jeff Kampman
— 10:01 AM on July 21, 2017
Howdy, gerbils. Bruno is still trekking across the United States right now, so you're stuck with me this week. I have to keep this short, but don't worry: the deals are as good as ever.
- HGST's Deskstar NAS 8TB hard drive is $249.99 on Newegg with promo code EMCRHCB63. Deskstar NAS drives have a reputation for reliability and high performance, and our research suggests this is one of the lowest prices ever on this particular capacity. What's not to like?
- G.Skill's Trident Z DIMMs are a mainstay of TR's test rigs, and Newegg has a Trident Z 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4-3200 kit with white accents and 16-18-18-38 timings for $129.99 today. This is the cheapest 16GB kit of DDR4-3200 RAM on Newegg right now, and it'll make any build about 100% classier. If white isn't your thing, Newegg also has a red kit with two-tone heatspreaders for $135.99.
- We're not usually big on mail-in rebates, but this one is too good to ignore. Gigabyte's AB350-Gaming 3 motherboard is $99.99 at Newegg with promo code EMCRHCB23, but the real deal is the $20 mail-in rebate on top of that. For the money, you get a fully-featured Socket AM4 mobo with USB 3.1 Gen2 ports, a single M.2 slot, overclocking support, and the all-important RGB LEDs. About the only thing this board is missing is a USB Type-C port, but I haven't missed it when this board has been on my test bench. Throw the Ryzen CPU of your choice in this baby and enjoy.
- Best Buy has Sennheiser's HD558 headphones on sale for $69.98 right now. These cans are popular as "entry-level high-end" headphones, and a long history of sterling reviews from owners and reviewers alike show it's for good reason. If you need high-quality headphones on the cheap, these could be just the ticket.
- Been tempted to strap on an Apple Watch? Best Buy is running some deep discounts on a variety of Apple Watch Series 2 styles. We won't run through every size, color, and band combo on offer here, but basic 38mm Series 2 styles start at $299 (down from $369), while 42mm Watches start at $329 (down from $399).
- Oculus' Summer of Rift promotion is still going on, and that means you can still pick up an Oculus Rift and its Touch controllers for $399 from Best Buy. That bundle includes seven games and experiences: EVE Valkyrie, Lucky's Tale, Medium, Toybox, Quill, Dead and Buried, Dragon Front, and Robo Recall. If you've been holding off on getting into VR, this bundle is well worth it.
There's a chance you're looking for something we haven't covered. If that's the case, you can help The Tech Report by using the following referral links when you're out shopping: not only do we have a partnership with Newegg, but we also work with Best Buy, Adorama, Rakuten, Walmart, and Sam's Club. For more specific needs, you can also shop with our links at the Microsoft Store and Das Keyboard's shop.