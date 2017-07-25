National Merry-Go-Round Day Shortbread
by Colton Westrate
— 3:30 PM on July 25, 2017
Anyone been on one of these? I still wear the shirt from that video.
PC hardware and computing
- Dell S2718D HDR monitor review @ Tom's Hardware
- SilverStone Redline RL06 Pro case review @ Think Computers
- Raijintek Paean case review @ TechPowerUp
- Logitech G900 Chaos Spectrum wireless gaming mouse review @ Legit Reviews
- Cougar Conquer aluminium/glass case review (the $300 case) @ KitGuru
- Reviews - EVGA B3 750W @ JonnyGuru
- NZXT Kraken X42 review @ Guru3D
- The Intel Kaby Lake-X i7 7740X and i5 7640X review @ AnandTech
- Gaming mouse roundup: Corsair Sabre RGB, G.Skill Ripjaws MX780, Steelseries Rival 500 @ HotHardware
Games and VR
- Mario Kart director philosophical about need for the blue shell @ ArsTechnica
- Blizzard shuts down "legacy" WoW fan server hours after it goes up @ ArsTechnica
Science, hacks, makers and gadgets
- Beyond a boot print: the lasting effect of Apollo on humanity @ Hack A Day
- Stanford's search and rescue snake robot grows into its role @ New Atlas
- DC motor whirligig generates power @ Hack A Day
- NASA uploads hundreds of rare aircraft films to YouTube @ Slashdot
- Food From Electricity project bears its first protein-rich "fruit" @ New Atlas
Tech news and culture
- Elon Musk claims green light for Hyperloop linking NYC and Washington @ New Atlas
- Jeff Bezos dons sunglasses, says look at my big rocket factory @ ArsTechnica
Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs
- Swedish rail firm approves Trainy McTrainface as name following online poll @ Slashdot
- Zalman ZM-K900M RGB mechanical gaming keyboard review @ PC Perspective
- A shop devoted to cream cheese will open in the East Village this week @ grubstreet.com (look out Philadelphia, New York is trying to get in on the creamy cheese action)