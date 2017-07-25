National Merry-Go-Round Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate — 3:30 PM on July 25, 2017


Anyone been on one of these? I still wear the shirt from that video.

PC hardware and computing

  1. Dell S2718D HDR monitor review @ Tom's Hardware
  2. SilverStone Redline RL06 Pro case review @ Think Computers
  3. Raijintek Paean case review @ TechPowerUp
  4. Logitech G900 Chaos Spectrum wireless gaming mouse review @ Legit Reviews
  5. Cougar Conquer aluminium/glass case review (the $300 case) @ KitGuru
  6. Reviews - EVGA B3 750W @ JonnyGuru
  7. NZXT Kraken X42 review @ Guru3D
  8. The Intel Kaby Lake-X i7 7740X and i5 7640X review @ AnandTech
  9. Gaming mouse roundup: Corsair Sabre RGB, G.Skill Ripjaws MX780, Steelseries Rival 500 @ HotHardware

Games and VR

  1. Mario Kart director philosophical about need for the blue shell @ ArsTechnica
  2. Blizzard shuts down "legacy" WoW fan server hours after it goes up @ ArsTechnica

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. Beyond a boot print: the lasting effect of Apollo on humanity @ Hack A Day
  2. Stanford's search and rescue snake robot grows into its role @ New Atlas
  3. DC motor whirligig generates power @ Hack A Day
  4. NASA uploads hundreds of rare aircraft films to YouTube @ Slashdot
  5. Food From Electricity project bears its first protein-rich "fruit" @ New Atlas

Tech news and culture

  1. Elon Musk claims green light for Hyperloop linking NYC and Washington @ New Atlas
  2. Jeff Bezos dons sunglasses, says look at my big rocket factory @ ArsTechnica

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs

  1. Swedish rail firm approves Trainy McTrainface as name following online poll @ Slashdot
  2. Zalman ZM-K900M RGB mechanical gaming keyboard review @ PC Perspective
  3. A shop devoted to cream cheese will open in the East Village this week @ grubstreet.com (look out Philadelphia, New York is trying to get in on the creamy cheese action)
