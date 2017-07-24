Asus Lyra forms a small constellation for better Wi-Fi

We wrote about Asus' planned entry into the booming mesh networking market back in January, and now the company is ready to launch its mesh Wi-Fi system. It seems Asus originally planned to launch two different product series under the HiveSpot umbrella: one tri-band set of devices with seven antennas and a more affordable dual-band line. Today, Asus has revealed that its mesh product family has been renamed Lyra, after the five-star constellation, and the fancy tri-band set is also called Lyra. The dual-band system, now called the Lyra Mini, will arrive at a later date.

The Lyra comes in a three-pack and can be expanded to include up to five units. The tri-band devices dedicate one band to inter-Lyra communication, leaving the other two bands for Wi-Fi clients. Each device sports two Gigabit Ethernet ports, one for WAN connectivity and one for LAN hookups. The LAN port allows users to connect wired devices like network printers or game consoles to each unit. The maximum theoretical speed on each of the 5 GHz bands is 867 Mbps, with another 400 Mbps possible on the 2.4 GHz band. Asus says the three-pack kit can provide good coverage in homes as large as 6000 square feet (560 m²).

The kit can be managed using a mobile app that's available for iOS and Android. Asus is touting the Lyra's AiProtection security capabilities, which come courtesy of a partnership with antivirus software developer Trend Micro. Some similar kits have subscription-based security services, but Asus says that AiProtection is free for life. Lyra can also temporarily block Wi-Fi access during family time and provide parental controls and usage data to help parents monitor and control their children's online activity.

The Asus Lyra three-unit mesh networking system is available now for $400, and the company backs the system with a two-year warranty.