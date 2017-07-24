AMD reveals suitably massive Ryzen Threadripper packaging

We wouldn't normally worry about a product's box on TR, but AMD took to Twitter this morning to reveal its packaging design for Ryzen Threadripper. Said box seems suitably large and in charge for what's likely to be AMD's biggest product launch this year.

Behold – the first look at #Threadripper packaging. Who else is counting down the minutes until they can get their hands on this CPU? pic.twitter.com/E6MmjO61nR — AMD Ryzen (@AMDRyzen) July 24, 2017

For scale, here's AMD CEO Lisa Su with said box:

I'll be excited to learn more substantive details about Threadripper at SIGGRAPH 2017, but at least we know the packaging will be impressive. Stay tuned.