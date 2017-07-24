We wouldn't normally worry about a product's box on TR, but AMD took to Twitter this morning to reveal its packaging design for Ryzen Threadripper. Said box seems suitably large and in charge for what's likely to be AMD's biggest product launch this year.
Behold – the first look at #Threadripper packaging. Who else is counting down the minutes until they can get their hands on this CPU? pic.twitter.com/E6MmjO61nR— AMD Ryzen (@AMDRyzen) July 24, 2017
For scale, here's AMD CEO Lisa Su with said box:
Getting ready to ship @AMDRyzen #Threadripper... super excited! More details on @Radeon Vega and Threadripper at #SIGGRAPH2017. pic.twitter.com/gZdazFmkdE— Lisa Su (@LisaSu) July 24, 2017
I'll be excited to learn more substantive details about Threadripper at SIGGRAPH 2017, but at least we know the packaging will be impressive. Stay tuned.
|AMD reveals suitably massive Ryzen Threadripper packaging
|102
|Google releases last developer preview before Android O release
|4
|Asus Lyra forms a small constellation for better Wi-Fi
|4
|GeForce 384.94 drivers are ready to break the law
|4
|Rumor: Specs of six-core Coffee Lake CPUs leak
|50
|Alphacool Eisblock HDX-2 and HDX-3 help M.2 SSDs beat the heat
|13
|Corsair Lighting Pro Expansion Kit lets builders turn up the lights
|11
|Gigabyte SA-SBCAP3350 puts formidable power on a single board
|14
|Adata D16750 power bank is tougher than the average juice pack
|16
|Like it'll be that simple?
|+24