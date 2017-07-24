GeForce 384.94 drivers are ready to break the law

A bunch of new games are either being released or about to be released, and a new GeForce driver to support them has appeared. Version 384.94 is WHQL-certified and "Game Ready" for LawBreakers, EVE:Valkyrie, Fortnite, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, and the official release of ARK: Survival Evolved. Along with support for those titles, this release brings the usual bunch of bugfixes and optimizations.

Boss Key Productions' Lawbreakers is in the spotlight for this driver release thanks to its status as a showcase title for Nvidia's new "Shadowplay Highlights" feature. Thanks to its integration with the game, Shadowplay will automatically save video clips when notable events (like double kills, dominations, and so on) happen in-game. Of course, all regular Shadowplay features are supported, too. In other integration news, ARK and Hellblade both also support Nvidia's Ansel screenshot authoring tool with this release.

VR space shooter EVE: Valkyrie got its VRWorks-enabled Ultra graphics update a couple of weeks ago, but it seems there was some further refinement to be done on the driver side for that title with this release. Fortnite—which was first shown over five years ago—has finally moved into early access beta, and this release is ready for them. ARK: Survival Evolved has already been in early access over two years, and now that game is at last getting its actual launch on August 8 along with the gorgeous Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice. Finally, Lawbreakers also launches on August 8.

Besides the game-readiness, this driver also includes SLI profiles for ARK, IL-2: Sturmovik: Battle of Stalingrad, and Lawbreakers, as well as 3D Vision profiles for Lawbreakers ("fair"), Hellblade, and ARK (both "not recommended"). Star Ruler 2, NieR: Automata, Watch Dogs 2, and Gears of War 4 should stop crashing in various circumstances with this release. HDR should now work in Shadow Warrior 2 and Mass Effect: Andromeda, and Duke Nukem Forever should run better—a fix that surely many were waiting on.

Were it that we lived in a world where every bug could be squashed before release, but sadly that is not the case with 384.94. GeForce GTX 1070s may not enable or disable Surround mode via hotkey correctly, and they also may not correctly reduce GPU clock rates after playing Doom. GTX 970 cards may run Quantum Break unusally poorly, and GeForce GTX 780 Ti cards may not output anything if you connect a DisplayPort device alongside two DVI devices.

GeForce Experience has probably already downloaded this release for signed-up subscribers, but the rest of us will have to make the trek to Nvidia's download page. I've gone to the trouble of digging up the 64-bit Windows 10 driver download for you. You can read the full release notes here (PDF) first, if you like.